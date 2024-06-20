Di Marzio: ‘Very liked in Italy’ – Milan follow Broja’s progress amid Serie A interest

AC Milan’s desire this summer are to add two strikers to their forward department – a main striker and a rotational option alongside Luka Jovic. Today, there has been an update on their interest in a Premier League striker.

With Joshua Zirkzee’s agent stalling a move to Milan, things are not progressing in terms of a move for the Dutchman, and Milan are taking stock of other options and finding new ones. However, they will not put their search for another striker on hold.

It was reported earlier this week that the Rossoneri plan to add two strikers to their ranks this summer, with a large offset being an heir for Olivier Giroud and the other being a rotational option, perhaps, with the future in mind.

An option that has been consistently linked with the club has been Armando Broja, and attempts were made in January to bring him to the club, but their pursuit was unsuccessful at that time. However, they are seemingly pursuing him again now, but they are not the only ones to be doing so.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio (via Radio Rossonera), the Albanian forward is ‘very liked’ in Italy, and Milan will face competition from Napoli, Roma, and Bologna, who are all seeking a player with his profile, but Chelsea are demanding a fee of €25+ million.

Scouts were present at Albania’s game against Italy, and whilst the striker had a quiet game, their interest in him is persisting.