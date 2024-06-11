Di Marzio: Vasquez out, Plizzari return – Milan planning goalkeeping changes

With Ancona’s failure to register, Milan U23 is just waiting for the official announcement to be a new team in the next Serie C season and the management are already working on the squad.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the first bit of news concerns a possible exit in the goalkeeping department, although it is not directly linked to the new second team.

Hellas Verona haveas decided to protect themselves in the event of Montipò’s departure and they are targeting Devis Vasquez as a potential replacement. The 26-year-old goalkeeper arrived at Milan in January 2023 from Guaranì, but never made his debut with the first team.

Last season he played only two official matches in Italy with the the Primavera, before leaving on loan for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, with whom he made 10 appearances before returning to Italy in the January transfer window.

In the last six months he has been on loan at Ascoli, with their relegation to Serie C coming after the play-offs. Despite this, he managed to make 10 appearances in Serie B and now a move to Verona could be on the cards.

Di Marzio adds that for the U23 team the Milan management – led in that particular sector by Jovan Kirovski – are seriously considering the return of Alessandro Plizzari, a product of the Rossoneri academy currently at Pescara.

He was at Milan from 2015 and never made a senior appearance, instead going on loan to Ternana, Livorno, Reggiana and Lecce, before ending up going on a permanent basis to Pescara, racking up over 100 appearances in Serie C.

What this would mean for the existing options like Lapo Nava and Noah Raveyre is not known, nor are the terms of a potential deal with Pescara.