Di Marzio: Milan scouts left impressed by teenage Dijon winger

New names are coming out all the time as we approach the opening of the summer mercato and the latest to be linked with AC Milan is Cyriaque Irié.

After officially announcing the appointment of Paulo Fonseca as the new head coach yesterday, Geoffrey Moncada and his team are looking to bolster the squad available also by adding some young talent that could play in the U23 team that should soon be officially registered.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan scouts have been left impressed by Dijon forward Cyriaque Irié, a left-footed player who plays on the right wing. The 18-year-old has dual Burkinabé and Ivorian nationality, and has a contract expiring with the French third division club on 30 June 2026.

Last season, the teenager amassed eight goals and four assists in 32 appearances. Given how well covered Milan are on the right side of the attack, it feels like it would be a signing for the U23 team, who will also play in the third tier.

While several Primavera stars will be promoted to the ‘B-team’ it also seems like Milan are looking to bring in some fresh faces too, given Genoa’s Primavera star Christos Papadopoulos was linked in the past few days.