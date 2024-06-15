Di Marzio: Milan will scout Zirkzee alternative at EURO 2024 – the details

Joshua Zirkzee is AC Milan’s number one target this window, and whilst a deal seems close, they are keeping their options open. Today, a report has stated they will travel to Germany to scout a talent playing in this summer’s European Championship.

Milan need a striker in this window, and they have their preference, but whilst his signature is not on the dotted line of a Rossoneri contract, other alternatives will be evaluated, and that is very much the case with the Diavolo’s current plans.

As Gianluca Di Marzio reports, Milan are travelling to Dortmund for Italy’s game against Albania, and the plan is to scout Armando Broja. The Albanian striker has been linked with the club heavily in the past, and it seems this summer will be the latest rendition of the interest.

Most recently, the Rossoneri made a late attempt in the January mercato to take the striker on loan, but nothing came to fruition at least to move to Italy. Instead, the 22-year-old moved to Fulham, where he assisted once in eight games.

Of course, there could be other objectives during their time in Germany, such as scouting their favoured target, and maybe there could be additional focuses during the game between the Azzurri and Albania.