Di Marzio: Milan make first contact for Premier League defender – the details

AC Milan have made contact with West Ham United for Italian defender Emerson Palmieri who could provide some depth behind Theo Hernandez at left-back.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via Milan News), the Rossoneri think that the 1994-born defender would be a good depth option and would welcome a return to Italy, but there are complications.

He played 36 times for West Ham last season, showing great availability, and he got one goal and two assists.

It is not clearly outlined why the deal would be a hard one to pull off, but he is presuming earning a high wage in the Premier League and may not want to move to a team where he clearly would not be the first choice in his position.

Whilst there is a host of transfer speculation around Hernandez right now, Milan still intend to keep the left-back and there is nobody the club could sign that would start ahead of the Frenchman.

For that reason, Emerson may wish to stay with West Ham or join a club where he knows he will get more regular minutes from the start. He was not included in Italy’s squad for Euro 2024 this summer despite the injury to Destiny Udogie.