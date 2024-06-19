Di Marzio: Milan face battle with Inter for Aston Villa defender

One of AC Milan’s top priorities in the upcoming summer mercato is bringing a new right-back to the club, and the Rossoneri are set to face a battle for one of their preferred targets from their local rivals.

Davide Calabria’s season was not the best in the squad, let alone his best. However, the scrutiny for his season could be heightened due to the squad’s season as a whole. Regardless of this though, searching for a deputy is among the top of Milan’s priorities this summer.

Several names have been in the mix for the role, and whilst the Diavolo seemingly had Portuguese right-back Tiago Santos at the top of their list, his position among the management has fallen, and other players are being considered more preferably.

The two in mind are Emerson Royal and Matty Cash, and whilst the Brazilian is fully open to the move, there have been discrepancies in the amount that both clubs want for the transfer to happen, so a route to Aston Villa’s Cash could be looked into.

As Gianluca Di Marzio (via Radio Rossonera) reports, there could be a battle between Milan and Inter for the Polish defender, and the Nerazzurri are monitoring their options if Denzel Dumfries does not resign.