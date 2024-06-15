Di Marzio: Milan contact Union Berlin for Portuguese defender – the dropping price

A central defender is among the priorities for AC Milan in the summer mercato, and several names are being evaluated for the position. Today, a report has emerged about the status of one player that the Rossoneri are pursuing.

Last season, the issues in the defence were clear, and the lack of depth proved to be a killer in the race for the Scudetto. The winter months are tough at the best of times due to the amount of games thrown at clubs by the calendar, but Milan struggled more than others because of their repeated injuries.

Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Pierre Kalulu, and Malick Thiaw all spent extended time on the sidelines, and this cannot be an issue again next season. Therefore, investment in the central areas of defence is planned.

Gianluca Di Marzio (via Milan News) has claimed that contacts between Union Berlin and the Diavolo have continued for Diogo Leite, and he is a concrete option for Milan. Currently, he is valued at €18 million, but this is ‘destined to go down’, Di Marzio states.

Furthermore, he added that Milan’s interest in Emerson Royal is still strong, but there is a distance between the Rossoneri and Tottenham about his price, and given the need for other positions, the budget may be lessened in that area to fund more prominent issues.