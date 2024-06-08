Di Marzio: ‘Important hours’ ahead as Milan should meet Zirkzee’s agent today

AC Milan’s technical director Geoffrey Moncada is in London and should meet Joshua Zirkzee’s agent today. According to a report, important hours are ahead of us as Milan are ‘in a hurry’ to close the operation.

Zirkzee impressed everyone this past season, scoring 12 goals and assisting an additional 7, whilst playing with a very modern style. Milan have been following him for months and the negotiations have now entered an advanced stage.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio on Sky Italia last night, as cited by MilanNews, Moncada is indeed in London but didn’t meet with Zirkzee’s agent yesterday. Instead, the meeting with Kia Joorabchian could take place today.

“Milan’s transfer man, Geoffrey Moncada, is in London. Zirkzee’s attorney, Kia Joorabchian, also lives in London. We all know that the main issue for the negotiation is the very high commission requested by the agent.

“Moncada didn’t meet with Joorabchian today, he might meet him tomorrow [Saturday]. These will be very important hours, Milan are in a hurry to understand if they can close the Zirkzee operation. If not, then they will concentrate on other objectives.

“The player’s agent is in a little less hurry because he knows that other opportunities can arise in the Premier League. Milan will have to bring Joorabchian’s request to reasonable levels,” he stated.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but Milan are clearly very keen on bringing the Dutchman to the club. The fact that he missed out on the Euros (due to a recent injury) has helped the Rossoneri a bit, but the deal is still not closed yet.