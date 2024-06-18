Di Marzio: Chelsea enter the race for Milan-linked Atletico Madrid striker

Premier League side Chelsea are now interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion this summer after he has been linked with AC Milan and other Italian sides.

As has been reported by Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio (via Football Italia), the Premier League side think that Omorodion can add some much-needed depth to their attack and they are willing to battle the likes of Milan, Roma and Napoli for his signature.

Chelsea hope to sell Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal this summer and then they will have the space to buy a new striker of their own.

The striker in question only turned 20 years old last month and he spent the most recent season on loan at Deportivo Alaves. He really caught the eye, getting nine goals and one assist in 35 games.

Roma and Napoli hold serious interest in him, whilst Milan view him as an option if their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna does not go as planned.

Atletico Madrid are asking for €40m so he would be something of a risk, and Milan would rather buy Zirkzee for the same fee. What is certain is that none of the linked teams can compete with Chelsea when it comes to wages.