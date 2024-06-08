Di Marzio: Blitz in London as Milan meet Aston Villa and Chelsea over duo

AC Milan are making some concrete moves on the market and according to a report, the technical director Geoffrey Moncada met a few clubs in London recently. Two players were on the agenda, namely Armando Broja and Matty Cash.

Moncada and the sporting director Antonio D’Ottavio have shifted gears on the mercato front, eager to reinforce certain positions before the pre-season starts. Joshua Zirkzee is the priority and the London trip was mainly for him, in talks with his agent over the commission.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Moncada also met with a few Premier League clubs that need to offload some players before June 30. A meeting was held with Aston Villa to discuss the future of Matty Cash, who was snubbed for the Euros due to recent injuries.

Milan’s soon-to-be new manager Paulo Fonseca is a big fan of the full-back, per the report, and perhaps there is scope for a deal. In addition to him, Moncada also spoke to Chelsea about Armando Broja, who could be the perfect deputy striker for next season.

If the conditions are right, then the Rossoneri will likely sign the Albanian international as they have been following him for quite some time. In short, Milan are making moves on the mercato and we could soon see some official announcements.