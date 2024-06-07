Di Marzio: Abate could replace Milan legend at Reggiana after Primavera exit

Former AC Milan Primavera coach Ignazio Abate could be in line to replace AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta as the Reggiana boss.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Reggiana may end up with another former Milan defender leading the side in Serie B next season.

Under the guidance of Nesta, Reggiana finished 11th in Serie B which was impressive considering the quality of the squad.

He is now in line to replace Raffaelle Palladino at Monza in Serie A which is an excellent job for him to take the next step in his career.

Abate left his role as the Primavera coach at Milan at the end of this season once the Rossoneri were knocked out of the playoffs. The assumption was that he would now seek a senior coaching job and that is exactly what he could do with Reggiana.

There has been a host of managerial changes in Serie A in the past two weeks with the likes of Fiorentina, Napoli, Bologna, Juventus, Monza and more appointing coaches.

Other jobs are likely to become available as well but Abate does not have the experience for a Serie A job just yet despite his good work in the Primavera.