Di Marzio: Abate close to joining Serie C side after Milan Primavera success

Ignazio Abate announced his departure from AC Milan at the end of May and has since been evaluating various different job opportunities. According to a report, he’s now one step away from joining Serie C side Ternana.

The 37-year-old reached the UEFA Youth League final with Milan’s Primavera side and also finished sixth in the league, thus reaching the play-offs. After the final game of the season, he announced that he would be leaving the Rossoneri after two seasons in charge of the Primavera.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Abate is now expected to become the new manager of Serie C side Ternana. The team from Terni were relegated from Serie B this past season after losing the play-offs to Bari and will now be looking to get back up again.

Abate has been identified as the right man for the job and it’s likely that he will get a lot of freedom. It remains to be seen if Ternana will end up in the same geographical division as Milan’s U23 team, with a decision still to be made on that front.

Reggiana were also interested in Abate’s services but ultimately went with another candidate, allowing the manager to move forward with Ternana.