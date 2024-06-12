Di Lorenzo reveals most surprising Italy player ahead of Euro 2024 deut

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo argues that Riccardo Calafiori is probably Italy’s most surprising player ahead of the Azzurri debut at Euro 2024.

Di Lorenzo spoke at a press conference from Casa Italia on Wednesday.

The Napoli defender was asked several questions by reporters, including one about the Italy teammate who has surprised him the most so far.

“I already knew Scamacca. He’s been consistent this season and surely he will help us,” Di Lorenzo replied.

“Calafiori has made a good impression so far. I had never played with him before and he’s confirmed the good season he had at Bologna. I’d pick him if I had to name one.”

Italy will make their Euro 2024 debut against Albania on June 15.

Di Lorenzo didn’t talk about his future at Napoli insisting that he’s only focused on the national team and Euro 2024.