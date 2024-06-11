Di Lorenzo and Napoli still fighting it out

Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s agent met with Napoli directors and new coach Antonio Conte, but the captain continues to push for a transfer to Juventus.

Representative Mario Giuffredi was together with coach Conte and director of sport Giovanni Manna for circa two hours at the Parker’s hotel with a view over the gulf of Naples.

According to multiple sources including Sportitalia, Sky Sport Italia and more, the meeting provided very little progress from either side.

Napoli and Di Lorenzo cannot agree

Di Lorenzo has made his decision and wants to leave Napoli this summer, with reports he has already got a deal lined up with Juventus.

Conte and Manna reiterated that they do not want to let him go and will ‘do battle’ to keep the captain in their squad.

Sportitalia argue they did make a pact of non-belligerence until June 30, after which the situation should start to become clearer.

Conte is seemingly particularly against the idea of losing Di Lorenzo to Juve of all clubs, as they would’ve preferred to sell him abroad.