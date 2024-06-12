Di Lorenzo hits back at rumours he’s ‘sad’ due to Napoli transfer situation

Giovanni Di Lorenzo insists he’s not sad because of his transfer situation at Napoli and claims he’s only focused on the national team and Euro 2024.

Di Lorenzo spoke at a press conference on Wednesday on Italy’s second day of preparation for Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Azzurri trained in Iserlohn on Tuesday in front of nearly 5,000 fans.

Di Lorenzo was part of the Italy squad that won the Euros three years ago.

“I think there are seven or eight players left, but the soul of this group is the same,” he said as quoted by TMW.

“This group has great men inside and this is a crucial starting point to reaching great results. This is something we have in common.

“I am serene. I am preparing for my second European Championship, and it’s great. Now it all seems normal, but if I think about my background, it makes me proud. There is maximum focus on this competition. I want to reach the best results.”

However, questions about his future were inevitable as Di Lorenzo’s agent has reiterated that his client wants to leave Napoli this summer.

Napoli had told Di Lorenzo they’d listen to offers for him, but new Partenopei boss Antonio Conte had a different opinion and is trying to persuade the defender to stay.

“Many things have been written, and I could have decided not to come here,” said Di Lorenzo.

“Right now, the focus is on this competition. I spoke to the club at the end of the season. What bothers me is to hear supposed things. All I want is to do well.

“I am more than serene. Somebody said I am sad and quiet, but these are bull*****,” he continued.

“These things are not true. I am calm and ready to play at the Euros with Itlay. When the time to talk about Napoli comes, I’ll do so, but right now, the most important thing is the Euros.”

Conte, however, has already said he’d love to work with Di Lorenzo

“I can only be happy with what he said,” the defender replied.

“He’s a great coach and to be respected by great coaches is nice. It means that what I’ve done has been appreciated.

“I spoke to the club at the end of the season, and when it’s time to talk about Napoli, I’ll do it. I am focused on this [Italy] now. I want to make a great Euro, and that’s all I am thinking about.”

Di Lorenzo on Italy at Euro 2024

The Azzurri have been using different systems lately, but Spalletti is expected to pick a three-man defence at the Euros.

“I think it’s normal. The coach is trying many things,” said Di Lorenzo.

“There are 26 players here, all on the same level. The coach will decide on the most adequate players. For now, there are three group-stage games, and we’ll need everyone.

“The positive thing is that many players know how to play in different roles, so this is good.”

Which teammate has surprised him the most so far?

“I already knew Scamacca. He’s been consistent this season and surely he will help us.

“Calafiori has made a good impression so far. I had never played with him before and he’s confirmed the good season he had at Bologna. I’d go for him if I had to pick one.”

How does he explain his poor season?

“Football goes quickly, you always have to prove something. Surely, it was a negative season for me and Napoli,” the Napoli captain replied.

“We did not confirm what we had done in the previous campaign, but this is football. You don’t always get what you want. As I said, my target is to stay here, be focused and try to change the last bad period at the club.”

Di Lorenzo on Spalletti and Euro 2020 preparation compared to 2024

Has Spalletti changed from his time at Napoli?

“The coach is always the same. a hard worker, and he loves staying on the pitch and passing on his ideas to the footballers.

“Of course, he has less time, so some sessions are longer, and there are more videos, but it’s all part of his rules. We must be good and absorb what he demands. He is not changed, he is charged and motivated to do well like all of us,” continued Di Lorenzo.

“It’s a united and healthy group where nobody wants to prevail over the others, so this is a good thing. Results count, but this is a good starting point.”

What are the main differences between preparation for Euro 2020 and preparation for Euro 2024?

“Three years ago, we spent most of our time at Coverciano. It was a great emotion to train in front of the fans yesterday. It made us understand how many Italians live worldwide and how much they follow us. It’s one more reason to give more and do our best.”