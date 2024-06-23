Di Lorenzo calls Conte as Napoli feud continues

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo contacted Antonio Conte to reiterate his desire to leave the club this summer, despite the new coach’s insistence.

The 30-year-old Italian right back has already made it clear that he wants to leave the Campania capital in the coming weeks, having felt that his cycle has come to an end after five years. His agent Mario Giuffredi publicly confirmed this position in numerous interviews.

Whilst Di Lorenzo is seemingly angling for a move to Juventus this summer, Conte has made it apparent that he doesn’t want to lose the 30-year-old, believing the captain to be a key part of the project in the Campania capital.

Di Lorenzo calls Conte

Page 18 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Di Lorenzo decided to call Conte following Italy’s defeat to Spain at the European Championship, reiterating his position regarding a summer exit despite the coach’s insistence.

Whilst the ongoing tournament in Germany has caused things to slow, the 30-year-old has not changed his mind regarding a move away from Napoli, despite the new coach’s feelings regarding his importance to the new project.