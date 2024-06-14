Di Lorenzo agent: ‘We want to leave Napoli, did not talk to Juventus’

Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s agent insists the Napoli captain has not changed his mind about leaving, but denies reports he has a deal with Juventus. ‘There are other clubs too.’

The right-back is currently in Germany preparing for the start of EURO 2024 with Italy and is therefore allowing his representative to take care of business back home.

That included a lengthy summit with new Napoli coach Antonio Conte and director Giovanni Manna.

“It was a moment of cordiality. I explained to the coach the reasons that prompted our decision to leave Napoli,” Mario Giuffredi told TV Play via Sky Sport Italia.

“Conte reaffirmed with determination his desire to keep Giovanni, just as we confirmed our intention to keep following that path.”

Di Lorenzo agent denies Juventus rumours

There were reports last night that Di Lorenzo had spoken directly to new Juventus coach Thiago Motta by phone, as he might already have a contract lined up with the Bianconeri.

In turn, Napoli would put up every obstacle to avoid losing their captain to their most hated rivals.

“I am convinced all this controversy has just been caused because a club called Juventus got dragged into it,” explained Giuffredi.

“I can say with no doubt that I never spoke to Juventus or Cristiano Giuntoli. Neither I, nor the player, have been contacted by anyone from Juventus.

“Besides which, there’s nothing to say Di Lorenzo couldn’t go to a different club, it’s not as if only Juventus exist.”

Before the Juve speculation took hold, the initial report was that he was approached by Inter to replace Denzel Dumfries.

A move abroad could also be on the cards for the Italy international, who insists the reasons he wants to leave Napoli cannot be fixed, no matter who is the coach.