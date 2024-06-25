Di Lorenzo agent speaks after new Napoli crisis meeting

While Sky Sport Italia report on a ‘positive’ meeting to resolve the Giovanni Di Lorenzo crisis at Napoli, the captain’s agent insists they ‘did not even talk about’ his future and the desire to leave has not changed.

The situation remains extremely tense, with the captain via his agent making clear on several occasions that he does not wish to remain at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and is determined to leave this summer.

Even after a previous meeting, representative Mario Giuffredi reiterated they had not changed their minds on the future.

There was another crisis get-together today in Naples, organised over two hotels.

Coach Antonio Conte, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and new director of sport Giovanni Manna were accompanied by club manager Antonio Sinicropi and chief revenue officer Tommaso Bianchini at the Grand Hotel Parker’s.

Next door is the Hotel Britannique, where Di Lorenzo’s agent Giuffredi was staying, and the meeting was held.

Mixed reports on Di Lorenzo scenario

According to Sky Sport Italia, the initial impressions from the meeting were positive, with Napoli assuring that whatever off the field situation had caused Di Lorenzo’s anger would be sorted out.

However, Giuffredi spoke to Sportitalia on the way out of the meeting and gave a very different view of the situation.

“We didn’t even talk about Di Lorenzo. We only talked about Folorunsho, and almost reached an agreement. We didn’t mention Di Lorenzo, as he is at the Euros, we want to let him concentrate and everyone knows what we think about this.”

The right-back has been pushing to join Juventus, but Napoli continue to maintain he is not on the market.

Giuffredi also represents several other Napoli players and reportedly agreed to extend Italy international Michael Folorunsho’s contract.