Di Francesco closer to Venezia job than Empoli

Eusebio Di Francesco is now leaning towards taking the job with newly-promoted Venezia, as he is struggling to agree terms with Empoli.

According to multiple sources this evening including Sky Sport Italia and DAZN, the Frosinone coach will remain in Serie A next season with Venezia.

He had been torn between the two proposals, but negotiations with Empoli do not appear to be progressing well.

The Tuscans would’ve arguably been his first choice, seeing as he played there at the start of his career and was part of their youth academy.

Di Francesco looking for next role

Empoli need a new boss, as Davide Nicola took them to an unexpected Serie A safety on the final day of the season by sending Di Francesco’s Frosinone down, but he is heading towards Cagliari.

As for Venezia, they earned promotion via the Serie B play-offs, but coach Paolo Vanoli wants to leave for a new experience at Torino.

A final decision for Di Francesco is expected tomorrow.