Di Biagio compares Italy star Barella to ‘first version’ of De Bruyne and Kroos

Former Italy U21 coach Luigi Di Biagio says Nicolò Barella is a mix between the first version of Kevin de Bruyne and Toni Kroos and admits the Inter star was ‘messy’ a few years ago.

Former Italy midfielder Gigi Di Biagio compares Azzurri star Barella to two of the best midfielders in the world, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, who will retire after the Euros.

“Barella has a different physicality, but he is a mix between the first version of Kevin De Bruyne, who used to play more in central midfield and the first version of Kroos, who made more late runs,” Di Biagio told Gazzetta.

The 53-year-old gave Barella his Italy U21 debut in September 2017 in a 3-0 loss to Spain U21.

“Him, Mancini and Orsolini [made their debuts]. I knew Nicolò from the U15 and I had coached him from the U16, so I had no doubts about him,” said Di Biagio.

“I used to call him the ‘lively kid’—sometimes even too much. Sometimes, he was messy, but that mess has made him so versatile because he can play in any role—a complete footballer.

“He used to play as a playmaker, but today, he has the maturity of a footballer who has played 300-400 games at a high level,” continued the former midfielder.

“I see him in a two-man midfield, like against Albania.”

Barella scored the winner for Italy in a 2-1 win over Albania on Saturday on the Azzurri’s debut at EURO 2024.

The Inter star has recently won the Serie A title for the second time with the Nerazzurri and extended his contract at the Stadio Meazza until 2029.

Barella has scored 10 goals in 54 appearances with Italy national team.