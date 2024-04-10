DHS spellbound by Magicians in Tuesday doubleheader

Apr. 10—MINOT — The Dickinson High School Midgets dropped to 2-4 on the 2024 season after a doubleheader sweep by West Region foes Minot, losing the opener 14-4 and being tipped 3-2 in the nightcap.

The Magicians almost managed to come back for the win in the second game of the twin-bill after Minot took a 1-0 advantage in the opening frame off a homer by catcher Kellen Burke and then pushed a couple more runs across the plate in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth inning, DHS senior shortstop Jace Kovash swatted a double to center and advanced to third on a wild-pitch before being driven home on a single from senior designated-hitter Colin Tschetter to right field. Tschetter stole second before advancing to third on another Minot passed-ball and then junior third-baseman Jack Price singled to left to close the gap to 3-2.

Dickinson High threatened to tie the score in the top of the sixth as starting pitcher Jeremiah Jilek singled and then pinch-runner Aidan Dahmus advanced to second on a defensive-interference call. Dahmus made it to third on a groundout from Christian Tibor but Magician reliever Teegan Strand was able to put out the fire with a pair of strikeouts to end the inning. Strand then fanned two more in the seventh en route to the win.

Jilek took the loss, but struck out 3 along the way, while Kovash went 2-for-4 with a run. Junior left-fielder Will Easum ended up going 2-for-3 as the only other Midget with a multi-hit game.

The Magicians took a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning and piled on the pressure in the second with 9 more while stymying Dickinson High outside of Kovash's leadoff single.

But the Midgets came out gunning in the third frame as Jilek and Tibor singled to start the inning. With pinch-runner Tschetter in for Tibor, Kovash was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Jilek was thrown out at home on a fielder's-choice from Camden Kubas. Designated-hitter Malachai Medina was hit by a pitch that plated Tschetter to close the gap to 11-1 and Kovash then scored on a passed-ball before Price singled Kubas home with 2 outs. Medina came home courtesy of an error on Easum's next at-bat, but that closed out the scoring for DHS.

Minot was able to take the win after scoring 2 runs in the fourth and then close out the run-rule contest with a lone run in the bottom of the fifth and final frame.

Next-up for Dickinson High will be a Friday-night doubleheader at St. Mary's that starts at 3:30 p.m. on April 12.

For more information about baseball in North Dakota, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/baseball

and for more information about Dickinson High School athletics, keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinson.k12.nd.us/schools/dhs/athletics/index

.