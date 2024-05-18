DHS sheathes Sabers in doubleheader sweep

May 17—DICKINSON — Dickinson High took advantage of their final home doubleheader of the 2024 regular season to tune-up their game as the postseason rapidly approaches, earning a 13-2 win in the opener and taking down Bismarck Legacy, 12-2 in the second-half of the twin-bill. The wins improved the Midgets to a 21-4 record on the season as they've won eight of the last nine games.

Legacy was only able to generate 2-runs-worth of offense in each game of the Thursday, May 16 doubleheader, but Dickinson was all over the scoreboard with a series of solid stat-lines for numerous players on the night. One of those was sophomore first-baseman Kyndall Peterson, who was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate in the opener, ripping a pair of doubles, scoring 2 runs and driving in 3 to go along with a towering homer over the left-field fence that plated pinch-runner Priscilla Alvarez.

Senior centerfielder Jenna Decker — who went 2-for-4 with a run and 2 RBI — also laced a line-shot over the left-field wall that brought home sophomore shortstop Myah Merry to open the scoring for DHS in the bottom of the third and help the Midgets to an early 2-1 lead. But the hosts didn't rest on their laurels for long, scoring 8 total runs in the inning and 5 more in the bottom of the fourth as Legacy was left flagging.

Junior catcher Mackenna Medina also notched a pair of doubles during a 2-for-4 performance that featured 4 RBI, while senior righthander Ava Jahner earned the win on 4 innings of work and sheathed the Sabers offense — limiting the visitors to only 2 hits and zero earned runs with 7 strikeouts and only 2 walks — and helped her own cause at the plate with a 1-for-2 opener with a double and 2 runs.

The Sabers' offense also was unable to emerge from their scabbards in the nightcap, as the hosts limited their production to 5 scattered hits and only 1 earned run, as Peterson earned the start and struck out 2 in three innings of work — while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a run and an RBI — and Jahner fanned 6 and finished off Bismarck Legacy in a 1-hit performance while giving up 3 walks down the stretch.

DHS again was strong out of the gate, posting a 4-2 lead by the end of the fourth frame, but the floodgates opened for the Midgets from there, as the home-team scored 8 runs over the final two innings to take the win. Seven Dickinson players posted multi-hit games, including Medina's spotless 3-for-3 performance, with 3 RBI and a run, while senior third-baseman Braelynn Farnsworth was 3-for-4 with a double, 2 runs and an RBI. Eighth-grade standout Gabby Sobolik was 2-for-4 with a dinger, a run and 3 RBI, while senior left-fielder Morgan Koffler also posted a perfect night at 4-of-4 that included a double and a triple, with 3 runs and an RBI. Jahner again was exceptional from the batter's box with a 2-for-4 showing that included a double, 2 runs and an RBI to help her cause in relief, while Decker ended up going 2-for-3 with 2 runs and an RBI.

Next-up for the Midgets will be a Saturday road-trip to Bismarck High to play the Demons on May 18 in the season-finale for both squads, with games beginning at 1 p.m.

For more information about softball in North Dakota, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/softball

, and to find out about Dickinson High School athletics, just keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinson.k12.nd.us/schools/dhs/athletics/index

.