DHS girls take third at BAC invitational

Apr. 26—DICKINSON — With 111 points, the Dickinson High School girls track and field team finished in third place at the Boys and Girls Varsity Invite at the Biesiot Activities Center on Thursday, April 25, with the boys claiming a distant sixth in the meet at 47 points on the day.

Jazmin Barry was again dominant in the 100m dash with a blue-ribbon time of 12.2 seconds, while teammate Jayden Atkins took fourth in 12.72, with Kamora Phillips earning a sixth-place ribbon for DHS points. Atkins came in at second with a 26.5 in the 200m dash with Phillips ranking fourth at 26.73 seconds.

Barry also finished with another blue-ribbon in the long-jump with a massive 19'9" leap and teammate Kendra King finished second in the event at 17'6".

The relay-events were kind to DHS on the day, with the 4x200m team of Barry, Atkins, Cecilia Homiston and Jersi Luchi taking the blue-ribbon in the event with a time of 1:44.41 and the 4x400m team of Jenna Nelson, Sadie Stevenson, Claire Rodakowski and Homiston earning top-honors at 4:12.23. The 4x100m team of Phillips, Luchi, Elizabeth Karsky and Maycee Moe took second in 50.94.

Other top-performers for the Midgets' girls team were Arabella Privatsky in the 800m run with a 2:41.11 and Leila Gregoire in the 1600m run at 5:50.37.

For the boys track events, Christian Bowden earned a bronze-ribbon for his 11.08-second 100m dash and a fifth in the 200m dash with a time of 22.61.

Other top-performers for the boys were Lucas Alexander with a 57.16 performance in the 400m dash and a 2:12.84 in the 800m run, with Cole Skabo posting a 16.32 in the 110m hurdles and Duncan Blauer coming in at 44.83 in the 300m hurdles.

Zachary Nodland teamed up with Dylan Glasser, Tage Jensen and Easton Richter to take sixth in the 4x100m relay, with Bowden joining Thomas Freer, Blake Weller and Braden Meschke to earn third in the 4x200m event, while Weller, Freer, Dawson Zubke and Meschke took second in the 4x400m relay at 3:25.95.

The boys field events saw Ethan Halverson tie for fourth in the shot-put with a throw of 48'1" and Isaac Lowery behind him at 45'4" for seventh, while Halverson had an eighth-place finish in the discus.

King also took a blue-ribbon in the triple-jump with a 36'6" effort and Homiston took third in the pole-vault at 14' while Madox Tolman earned a sixth-place finish in the triple-jump with a leap of 40'11".

Other top field-event performers included Dylan Smith's 131' throw in the javelin, Paxton Lyson's 5'2" high-jump mark and Skabo's 19'8" long-jump effort.

For the girls, Jecelyn Arends tied for fifth with a 35'2" performance in the shot-put, and Nelson took third in the high-jump at 5'1" with Homiston earning eighth at 5'1", while Aspen Roadarmel won a silver-ribbon in the pole-vault at 8'9".

Other top field event marks for the girls included Evy Halverson's 102'2" discus throw, an 88'6" effort in the javelin for Tandy Jensen.

Next-up for Dickinson High's track & field squad will be another home meet during the Dickinson JV/V Invite on Tuesday, April 30, which will begin at 10 a.m. at the BAC.

