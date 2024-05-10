DHS edges-out Demons, 9-8, in nightcap after taking 10-1 win in opener

May 10—DICKINSON — After a thrilling come-from-behind victory that required 6 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark, the Dickinson High Midgets improved their record to 14-6 as the postseason steadily approaches. The Thursday, May 9 doubleheader sweep featured that 9-8 nailbiter in the nightcap after a 10-1 coaster in the opener for DHS.

Senior righthander Jace Kovash started on the mound for Dickinson in the nightcap, and while he lasted only two innings before moving over to shortstop he also was responsible for the walkoff single that helped the hosts edge-out Bismarck High. DHS was behind to the tune of 6-2 in the fourth inning, but came charging back for the win to close the series with a sweep.

Dickinson took the early, 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Kovash doubled to left and moved to third on a wild-pitch shortly thereafter, then crossed home plate on a groundout from senior first-baseman Kaeden Kreig with one-away.

Bismarck High responded with a 4-run second frame — combined with a 2-run fourth — and Dickinson went scoreless for the next two innings, but closed the gap to 6-2 after sophomore standout Emerson Simnioniw singled and steadily advanced to third on a wild-pitch and a balk and then strolled across the plate after another Demon balk.

DHS halved BHS's advantage in the bottom of the sixth as Tyler Danbom reached on an error and Colin Tschetter took over as pinch-runner then quickly stole second to get into scoring-position and reached third on yet another Demon error and came home on a sacrifice-fly from junior catcher Malachai Medina.

After the Demons posted an 8-3 lead in the top of the final inning — and with DHS's backs to the wall — the home-team went to work. Junior third-baseman Jack Price singled and advanced to second on a groundout from Krieg before heading to third on a passed-ball and subsequently scoring on a wild-pitch to make the score 8-4.

Dickinson saw more light at the end of the tunnel as Christian Tibor was hit by a pitch and brought Jilek home with the bases loaded. Medina roped a double to right and plated junior right-fielder Will Easum with pinch-runner Aidan Dahmus to narrow the gap to 8-7, then Kovash provided the closing fireworks with two outs and the walk-off-win that scored Tibor and Cameron Wolf.

Kovash ended up going 2-for-5 in the nightcap with a run and the 2 RBI, while Price was 2-for-4 with a run. Junior hurler Easton Hugelen earned the victory on an inning of relief-work with a strikeout, and the DHS staff combined for 6 Ks on the night with 6 earned-runs and 8 walks as the Demons actually outhit their hosts, 9-7.

The first-half of the twin-bill featured a scoreless opening two frames before sophomore centerfielder Kyler Kudrna homered over the left-field wall for a 1-0 lead. Bismarck High tied the score in the top of the fourth frame, but DHS broke loose in the bottom of the inning with 3 runs on an Easum single that scored Krieg, who had opened with a leadoff double. Tschetter came on to pinch-run for Jilek and he later scored on an error before Medina drove home Easum on a single to left and provided a 4-1 cushion and all the runs Dickinson High would need in the game.

The breakout inning came in the bottom of the fifth inning as Danbom singled home Tschetter and Easum and then Camden Kubas scored on a Kudrna double, followed by a Kovash walk with the bases loaded that plated Kudrna. The Midgets' final run came courtesy of an error that allowed pinch-runner Nick Sobolik to cross the plate and close out the win.

Kudrna paced DHS with a 2-for-3 opener that included a game-high 6 total-bases and a pair of runs with 2 RBI, while Easum went 1-for-3 with 2 runs and 1 driven-in and Danbom was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.

Jilek threw a complete-game gem, striking out 6 and walking only 2 with 5 hits surrendered and zero earned-runs.

Next-up for the Midgets will be a Friday, May 10 doubleheader at home versus Bismarck Legacy, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Saturday doubleheader at Watford the next day, starting at 1 p.m.

