DHS clips Blue Jays' wings via last-inning fireworks

May 18—JAMESTOWN — After the Jamestown Blue Jays upended their hosts with a 2-run seventh inning in the opener of the 5-4, Friday, May 17 doubleheader ... then weather delayed the second-half-of the twin-bill in the third inning ... Dickinson High turned the tables on Saturday and scored 3 runs in the final frame to take the "nightcap" 3-2 on the road and close out the 2024 regular season with a win and send their record to 19-9.

The score was 0-0 in the third inning when weather proved to be an impediment, but with a beautiful Saturday awaiting, the Blue Jays came out in the fifth inning and scored a pair of runs to put the visitors on their heels. A scoreless sixth frame sent the game into DHS's wheelhouse — as they have been responsible for some come-from-behind baseball recently — and the Midgets rose to the challenge and saw Kyler Kudrna single to center and Camden Kubas sent him into scoring position after being hit by a pitch. With two outs, the Midgets got off the schneide and senior shortstop Jace Kovash hit a single to right that plated Kudrna and sent Kubas to third and Kovash to second on the play, before Jeremiah Jilek plated them both on a single to right.

Junior hurler Nick Sobolik allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the seventh, but Jack Price closed out the game at third base on a groundout fielder's-choice, tagging the bag to seal the victory.

Sobolik lasted five innings and gave up zero earned-runs while fanning 6 in relief, limiting the hosts to only 2 hits and walking 3. Kevin Olsson served as the Friday starter and held JHS hitless in two innings of work with 3 Ks while surrendering 3 walks and zero earned-runs.

Kudrna went a perfect 3-for-3 with a run and 3 total-bases, while Jilek was 1-of-4 with the crucial 2 RBI, as DHS outhit their hosts, 6-2.

