Dhel Duncan-Busby becomes 1st Beaver selected in CFL draft

May 1—BEMIDJI — Former Bemidji State football wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby achieved a life-long goal late Tuesday night when he was selected in the 2024 CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Duncan-Busby became the first Bemidji State football player in the program's history to be selected in the CFL Draft. He was chosen by the Roughriders in the third round with pick No. 23 on Tuesday night. He is one of 74 selections taken during the CFL Draft.

Originally hailing from Brampton, Duncan-Busby was a D2CCA All-Super Region 4 Second Team selection and earned All-NSIC First Team accolades following the 2023 season. He led the Beavers in receptions (49), receiving yards (825) and touchdowns (11). He had at least 50 receiving yards in 10 games, including eclipsing 100 yards twice. Duncan-Busby had a touchdown reception in seven games and four multi-touchdown games.

He ended his collegiate career playing in 47 games, totaling 171 receptions, 2,839 receiving yards, 27 touchdowns and averaged 16.6 yards per reception. He ranks second on BSU's career receiving yards list, third in receptions, third in touchdown receptions and sixth in average yards per catch. His nine career 100-yard receiving games are the third most in program history.

The Roughriders 2024 preseason schedule begins Monday, May 20, with the regular season beginning June 8. Saskatchewan finished the 2023 season with a 6-12 record and fourth in the West Division.