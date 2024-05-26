Dhanda 'most enjoyed football' at County despite exit

Heart of Midlothian-bound Yan Dhanda has confirmed his departure from Ross County, saying he has improved as a player and person during his two years in Dingwall.

The 25-year-old English midfielder helped Don Cowie's side beat Raith Rovers 4-0 - and 6-1 on aggregate - in Sunday's Scottish Premiership Play-off final to extend their stay in the top flight.

Hearts had already announced his summer move to Tynecastle at the end of his contract and Dhanda said on X: "After an amazing two years at Ross County, it's time to move on.

"This is the most I have enjoyed my football and I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had to improve as a player as well as a person.

"It was an honour to have the privilege to captain this club and that will stick with me forever."

Dhanda, who had previously been with Swansea City, thanked the managers he had worked with, along with team-mates, staff, chief executive, chairman and fans for "making me feel so welcome".

"Hearing you sing my name is something I have dreamt of since a young boy," he told the club's supporters.

"This club is staying in the Premiership where it belongs. See you all again very soon."