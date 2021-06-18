DFW area high school volleyball star gets dream offer from Texas Longhorns

Makenna Miller has been rooting for the Texas Longhorns her entire life so when she got the offer of a lifetime, it was a no-brainer that she found her next home.

Miller, a upcoming senior outside hitter at Justin Northwest, announced her commitment to the University of Texas volleyball program on Friday via Twitter.

Justin Northwest incoming senior Makenna Miller has been a Texas Longhorn fan her entire life.

Justin Northwest outside hitter Makenna Miller. (Matt Smith/Special to the Star-Telegram)

“I’m incredibly blessed and I’m just ready to be there and be around that kind of atmosphere,” said Miller. “I felt like just because it was UT it almost was out the question when I first started my process, but once they showed interest I just went in confident.”

Miller has been one of the top players in DFW since she started at Northwest as a freshman. During the 2018 season, Miller was voted district utility player of the year after recording 274 kills, 126 digs, 55 blocks and 35 aces.

She finished that season strong with 10 or more kills in six of her final eight matches.

Northwest sophomore outside hitter Makenna Miller

Miller broke out during the 2019 season as a sophomore when she had a team-high 444 kills to go with 205 digs, 46 blocks and 26 aces. The coaches recognized her as district offensive MVP.

Her numbers slightly dropped last season due to the COVID pandemic and condensed schedule, however, Miller still managed to average nearly five kills per set and was voted district offensive MVP for a second straight season.

Story continues

She also hit two milestones in 2020 with her 1,000th career kill and set a school record with 34 kills in a single game. Miller finished with 317 kills with 24 aces, 35 blocks, 128 digs and hit 0.312.

1000 kills. So blessed beyond measure to be able to have constant love and support from my coach’s and teammates, non of this would be possible without them. pic.twitter.com/W82urBDzyN — kenna marie ︎ (@kennamiller_22) November 11, 2020

Northwest sophomore Makenna Miller

Miller has been a two-time Star-Telegram all-area selection.

“It definitely feels like all of it has payed off for sure, I just feel super grateful that I had the support system I had during the COVID season,” Miller said. “My family pushed me to be patient and keep working hard, so I did and it totally payed off. I give God all the Glory for giving me the opportunity to achieve this dream and goal of mine.”

Justin Northwest junior Makenna Miller, picture against Birdville on Oct. 24, 2020, had a school-record 34 kills against Grapevine as the Texans rallied to win in five Oct. 27, 2020. (Matthew Smith/Special to the Star-Telegram)

The Longhorns has been one of the top programs in the nation. UT went 27-2 this past season and reached the NCAA championship game falling to Kentucky.

UT has posted a 111-14 record (0.88 winning percentage) during the past four seasons.

Mansfield’s Molly Phillips, Lake Ridge’s Madison Williams and Capri Davis, and Southlake Carroll’s Asjia O’Neal were all on the UT roster this past season.