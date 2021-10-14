DFS Week 6 fantasy football expert lineups

Week 6 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

It's hard to ignore what Lamar Jackson is in the midst of doing right now. The Baltimore Ravens' quarterback is on pace for over 5,000 passing yards and over 1,000 rushing yards, which is mind-boggling in and of itself. So, it's no surprise to see Lamar in nearly all of our expert lineups for Week 6.

You'll also see a lot of the young wide receivers who have been making noise this season, including Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton, Ja'Marr Chase, Michael Pittman, and Rondale Moore.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 6: