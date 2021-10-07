DFS Week 5: Fantasy expert lineups

Week 5 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Many of our analysts are plugging in DJ Moore to their DFS lineups this week ahead of a juicy matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore has been a top-five wide receiver through the early going, and he's been relied upon even more in Christian McCaffrey's stead (the star RB looks set to miss his second consecutive week).

Our analysts are also trusting Saquon Barkley's resurgence (and his still-cheap DFS salary), and a bounce-back performance from the Washington defense, which has underwhelmed (to say the least) early this season.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 5: