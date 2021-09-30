DFS Week 4: Fantasy expert lineups

Week 4 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Somehow, even after some excellent early season performances, Detroit Lions' running back D'Andre Swift is just $16 in DFS this week. That kind of value for a talented starting running back is hard to find, so you'll see Swift's name a lot in our analysts' lineups for Week 4.

Yet, outside of Swift and the likes of Najee Harris and Derrick Henry, there's a lot of variety in their lineups. Who do you think has the best one?

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 4: