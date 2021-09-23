DFS Week 3: Fantasy expert lineups

Week 3 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

The resurgent Daniel Jones — who's been a serious rushing threat through two weeks — is selected in a trio of our expert lineups at QB, with Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford rounding out the rest.

Jackson's backfield running mate, Ty'Son Williams also frequently appears ahead of a juicy matchup with the Detroit Lions. You'll also find a pair of "Mikes" in Mike Williams and Michael Pittman, with both receivers impressing in the early going.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 3: