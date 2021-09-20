DFS: Week 2 MNF expert lineups for Packers-Lions

Week 2 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is coming to an end tonight with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Detroit Lions, and Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don, and Matt Harmon have revealed whom they would choose for this Monday Night Football single-game DFS contest. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Will Aaron Rodgers bounce back from a nightmarish Week 1 performance? Our analysts are banking on that happening, as you'll find the reigning MVP on all their lineups for the Monday night game.

[Play in Yahoo's $200K Single Game Packers-Lions Baller]

You'll also find the quarterback who will be on the other side of the field, Jared Goff, on all their lineups. The Lions don't have many weapons at wide receiver, but Jared Goff still nearly led them to an improbable comeback in Week 1.

Check out who else they’re trusting for tonight's matchup: