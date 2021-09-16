DFS Week 2: Fantasy expert lineups

Week 2 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Most of our analysts are banking on big fantasy stars like Russell Wilson (coming off a huge four-touchdown performance), Christian McCaffrey (whose salary actually isn't the most expensive among running backs this week), and CeeDee Lamb (who could have had an even bigger Week 1 than his 15-7-104-1 outing in Week 1) in their DFS lineups for Week 2.

But you'll also see some real value picks here like Jalen Hurts, Darrell Henderson Jr., Chase Edmonds, and Jared Cook.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 2: