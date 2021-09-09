DFS: Week 1 expert lineups

Week 1 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Will the rookie go off? Many of our analysts are hoping he does, as they're taking advantage of the cheap salary Najee Harris is bringing in Week 1. The Steelers back will take on a stout Buffalo Bills defense, but the workload should definitely be there for him.

Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray dominate the QB selections, with both dual-threat signal callers expected to be in high-scoring games this weekend. You'll also find a lot of Marquez Callaway in the lineups, the defacto WR1 in New Orleans.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 1: