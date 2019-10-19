DFS Value Finder: Week 7

This is a simple, straightforward piece. At the end of the week, I’m taking our weekly composite staff rankings from our Season Pass section and comparing those rankings as it pertains to players we see as starting caliber options to the pricing across the two major DFS sites in hopes of discovering some value. Easy as that.

Derrick Henry vs. Chargers -- RB8 (FanDuel, RB15, $6,500; DraftKings, RB13, $5,800)

Henry is obviously a much better plan on FanDuel due to touchdowns essentially being more important as a half-PPR site as opposed to full PPR on DK. Henry is coming off a dreadful 15-28-0 rushing performance against Denver but is a major bounce-back candidate against a Chargers Defense that will be without LE Melvin Ingram and DTs Justin Jones and Brandon Mebane, who are all injured. The Bolts are a mediocre 22nd in run-defense DVOA and 21st in fantasy points allowed to running backs, surrendering 4.57 yards per carry to the position. In his career, Henry averages over 0.7 more yards per carry and 13-plus yards more in home games with more touchdowns at Nissan Stadium. Those numbers were even more pronounced a season ago when Henry averaged a robust 5.69 YPC and 76.8 yards with eight TDs in eight home games. The Chargers are No. 1 in opponent plays per game, but with Ryan Tannehill under center, the Titans figure to remain extremely run-heavy in positive scripts. And this sets up for that with the Titans as two-point home favorites. Henry should flirt with 20 carries. He’s a phenomenal tournament option with multi-TD upside and is even usable in cash games.

Kerryon Johnson vs. Vikings -- RB12 (DraftKings, RB22, $5,100)

Johnson has a brutal matchup against a Vikings unit that is No. 5 in run-defense DVOA and No. 6 in fantasy points allowed to running backs while yielding just 3.81 yards per carry. Johnson has at least 14 touches in every game this season and 20-plus carries in two of the last three outings. The Lions are slight home favorites. If this game stays close, volume should be on Johnson’s side. Efficiency, however, could pose a problem. Realistically, this probably isn’t the greatest spot to use Johnson, but the matchup is at least baked into his price over at DK.

Matt Breida at Redskins -- RB22 (FanDuel, RB26, $5,600)

Last week against the Rams, Tevin Coleman was in on 55.9% of the plays while Breida had a 35.1% clip in Coleman’s second game back from a high-ankle sprain. The good news is the Niners shifted to a two-man backfield, eliminating Raheem Mostert from the offense and letting him focus on special teams. Jeff Wilson was active but didn’t play a snap. If the Niners keep this a two-man thing going forward, we can confidently roll Coleman and Breida out there every week in fantasy. Coleman is obviously the preferred option thanks to his red-zone and goal-line roles, but Breida has amassed 14 and 17 touches the last two weeks, giving him more than enough volume to return RB2/3 numbers, especially in a dream matchup against the Redskins. Coach Kyle Shanahan is hiding Jimmy Garoppolo in this offense -- San Francisco is 30th in pass attempts per game (29.4) -- and relying on his running game and defense during the 49ers’ 5-0 start. Washington is coming off its first win against the similarly-awful Dolphins and return home as 10-point underdogs to the Niners. The Redskins are 28th in opponent plays per game and 26th in fantasy points allowed to running backs, who are averaging 4.28 yards per carry against them while Washington is 31st in catches surrendered to the position. Breida is very active in the pass game which gives him a nice floor to offset his nonexistent goal-line usage. Breida will likely have to create a big play to score a touchdown like he did two weeks ago against the Browns when he turned on the burners and scored from 83 yards out on the Niners’ first play. Dolphins RBs averaged 4.5 yards per carry last week, as Kenyan Drake popped up for 13 PPR points, Mark Walton averaged 5.3 YPC, and Kalen Ballage scored a short touchdown. Sony Michel had a 16-91-1 rushing line in Week 5 while James White turned 12 touches into 72 yards, including six catches. Wayne Gallman unloaded on the Skins for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 24 touches, including six catches, in Week 4. The Niners are implied to score 25.25 points, the ninth-best mark on the slate.

Tyler Lockett vs. Ravens -- WR10 (FanDuel, WR16, $6,500)

Lockett seems to always find his way on this list over at FanDuel. They simply have been slow at raising his price. Lockett’s targets have been sporadic with five or fewer in 4-of-6 games, but he’s been efficient on those looks and is right on the WR1 cut line as the overall WR12 through six weeks. This isn’t the dominant Ravens Defense of years past. Baltimore is 21st in pass-defense DVOA and 23rd in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. GM Eric DeCosta knows this and went out and acquired CB Marcus Peters from the Rams this week. This is an underrated spot for both the Ravens and Seahawks’ offenses. The 48.5-point total for Baltimore-Seattle is the third-highest on the board behind Rams-Falcons and Cardinals-Giants. Lockett has 50-plus yards and/or one touchdown in every game played this season.

Larry Fitzgerald at Giants -- WR12 (FanDuel, WR28, $5,600)

Like Lockett, Fitzgerald has frequented this column. And like Lockett, Fitzgerald’s price simply won’t come up at FanDuel despite unreal consistency. The ageless wonder has at least five catches in every game this season and continues to rank near the top of the charts in targets. The Cardinals have been finding their groove a bit on offense and now draw a Giants team that is 28th in pass-defense DVOA and 30th in fantasy points allowed to receivers. Fitzgerald’s due for some serious progression to the mean in the touchdown department. Giants slot CB Grant Haley is Pro Football Focus’ No. 91 cover corner out of 105 qualifiers. This game’s 50.5-point total is second-highest on the slate behind the 54.5-point one between the Rams and Falcons.

Tyler Boyd vs. Jaguars -- WR14 (FanDuel, WR28, $5,600; DraftKings, WR21, $5,600)

Boyd is coming off a brutal 3-10-0 afternoon against the Ravens last week, but he is fourth in the NFL in targets and has drawn double-digit looks in 4-of-6 games. Why he is so cheap on both sites is anyone’s guess, but it’s definitely something to take advantage of against a Jaguars unit that traded away top CB Jalen Ramsey and is a middling 16th in pass-defense DVOA and 19th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. With A.J. Green (ankle) still sidelined and Joe Mixon not being featured in the passing game, Boyd has a safe floor with double-digit catches upside.

Brandin Cooks at Falcons -- WR17 (DraftKings, WR24, $5,400)

Cooks is a depressingly-low WR47 in half-PPR points per game through six weeks and has just one 100-yard game and one touchdown. He’s mixed in a couple lowlight efforts with 2-39-0 and 3-18-0 against the Panthers and 49ers in Weeks 1 and 6. Cooks is drawing just 15% of the Rams’ targets as Cooper Kupp’s return from ACL surgery has affected him most. Still, Cooks is far too talented and plays in far too talented of an offense to be kept this far down the ranks for much longer. The Rams need an offensive breakout, and the Falcons will present an opportunity to provide it. Atlanta is 31st in pass-defense DVOA and 31st in fantasy points allowed to receivers. Only the Eagles have surrendered more touchdowns and fantasy points to the position. Cooks is the WR22 in air yards and paces the team in the category. Meanwhile, the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most catches of 20-plus yards and sixth-most grabs of 40-plus yards. Will Fuller had his career day against this defense in Week 5, hanging 14-217-3 en route to the WR1 day. Much like Cooks, Fuller has speed for days and runs most of his routes down the field. A.J. Brown (3-94-2) and Corey Davis (5-91-1) both went over 90 yards with touchdowns in Week 4. The Falcons are also going to likely be without top CB Desmond Trufant (toe), who would have drawn Cooks the most Sunday. Trufant hasn’t been good this season but has easily been the Falcons’ best cover man. Fourth-round rookie Kendall Sheffiled is expected to get another start in his place. Opposite him is Isaiah Oliver, who has given up the fifth-most yards among all corners in his coverage and three touchdowns. Jared Goff should have more time to throw against a Falcons Defense that is 32nd in adjusted sack rate, giving him enough clean pockets and space to take some deep shots to Cooks. If the Rams don’t deliver in this spot, then they have serious issues. This game’s 54.5-point total is the highest on the board while the Rams’ implied total of 28.75 points is No. 1 for Week 7.