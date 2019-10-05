DFS Value Finder: Week 5

This is a simple, straightforward piece. At the end of the week, I’m taking our weekly composite staff rankings from our Season Pass section and comparing those rankings as it pertains to players we see as starting caliber options to the pricing across the two major DFS sites in hopes of discovering some value. Easy as that.

Tom Brady at Redskins -- QB5 (FanDuel, QB11, $7,600)

The Patriots predictably struggled last week in Buffalo, and FanDuel decided to drop the prices of New England’s skill players. Big mistake. This is an absolute get-right smash spot for Brady and everyone involved in this offense. The Redskins are a total mess with a coach who doesn’t want to be there anymore. Patriots team stacks are very much in play, both in cash and tourneys. New England’s 28.75 implied team total is second-highest on the board, behind only the Chiefs. The Patriots are massive 13.5-point favorites, and Brady is going to get them there.

Leonard Fournette at Panthers -- RB7 (FanDuel, RB10, $6,900; DraftKings, RB9, $6,400)

Fournette has yet to score a touchdown, but he’s coming off a monstrous Week 4 where he hing 245 yards on the Broncos across 31 touches. He’s still being priced as a back who doesn’t pitch in as a pass-catcher, and that’s not at all the case. Only Christian McCaffrey and David Johnson have run more pass routes than Fournette, who is playing every snap for the Jaguars. The Panthers just lost stud DT Kawann Short to injured reserve, further weakening an already-suspect run defense. Carolina’s pass defense is its backbone. This game doesn’t look like one to attack from many angles, but Fournette is a lock-and-load stud due for TD visits.

David Montgomery vs. Raiders -- RB18 (FanDuel, RB25, $5,700)

After playing just 38% of the snaps and seeing seven touches in the Week 1 opener, Montgomery has been in on 60.1% of the downs. Weeks 2-4, Montgomery has touch counts of 19 > 16 > 24. In that same span, Tarik Cohen has touch totals of 6 > 6 > 7 while Mike Davis has played a total of 16 snaps and zero in Week 4. Davis has been phased out of the offense, and Montgomery has been taking a larger piece of the pie. We’ve still yet to see Montgomery break out for that big game, but it’s coming sooner than later. Perhaps in this trip across the pond in London. Montgomery is currently the RB35 in half-PPR points per game. But his recent usage suggests we should be locking Montgomery into fantasy lineups as an every-week RB2 with upside. The Raiders have been pretty solid against the run to date, checking in at No. 9 in run-defense DVOA and 14th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. They’re fresh off shutting down Marlon Mack in Indy last week. However, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison had a ton of success against them Week 3, combining for 168 yards and two scores on 28 carries. The Broncos’ backfield tandem of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman averaged a healthy 4.62 yards per carry on 21 totes Week 1. This game’s 40.5-point total is the lowest on the board for Week 5, but with Chase Daniel under center for the Bears in place of an injured Mitchell Trubisky, I expect the Bears to lean even more on Montgomery as 5.5-point favorites. The Raiders losing LB Vontaze Burfict to suspension also helps his cause.

Larry Fitzgerald at Bengals -- WR 15 (FanDuel, WR32, $5,800)

After being near the top of the league in air yards after Week 2, Fitzgerald has tumbled all the way to No. 31 among receivers in the category as the Cardinals have completely taken the air out of the ball with a boat load of short passes at the line of scrimmage. The targets are still there for Fitzgerald with 36 through four games, however, and now Christian Kirk (team-high 37 targets) is out with an ankle injury. The tentative expectation is Pharoh Cooper will replace Kirk in the slot opposite Fitzgerald while KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield soak up outside reps in four-WR sets. None of Cooper, Johnson, or Sherfield project as high-volume options, leaving Fitzgerald and David Johnson as the main veins of the offense. It would be an upset if Fitzgerald didn’t draw 10-plus targets Sunday against a Bengals Defense that is 31st in pass-defense DVOA. Both these teams are top-three in pass-play percentage and top-12 in offensive pace, so there should be plenty of plays in this one. Cardinals-Bengals sports a 47.5-point total, the fourth-highest of Week 5. After posting the overall WR39 finish Weeks 3-4, this is a get-right smash spot for Fitzgerald.

Will Fuller vs. Falcons -- WR30 (DraftKings, WR41, $4,500)

Fuller is 12th in the NFL in air yards (399) but has just 183 real-life receiving yards to show for it with zero touchdowns. Something's got to give with him. Fuller is seeing consistent targets with 7 > 7 > 6 the last three weeks but has faced three legit secondaries in the Jaguars, Chargers, and Panthers in that span. Fuller was tackled at the three-yard line in Week 3 and had a would-be 75-yard touchdown slightly overthrown and go off his fingertips last Sunday. The big game is near, and I’d prefer to be out in front of it rather than reacting to it. The Falcons are 21st in pass-defense DVOA and 20th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. Top CB Desmond Trufant should see a lot of DeAndre Hopkins in this one, leaving Fuller to work on first-year starter Isaiah Oliver, a 2018 second-round pick. Oliver ran 4.50 coming out of Colorado and is billed more as a press corner with plus size at 6’/201. Fuller, or course, blazed a 4.32 forty at the 2016 Combine and has looked like his normal fast self coming off knee surgery. Oliver is surrendering 13 yards per catch and a 127.6 passer rating with three touchdowns in his coverage. Houston’s implied team total of 27 points is the fourth-highest of Week 5. And this game’s 49-point total is second-best behind Colts-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Playing in a friendly home dome environment, Fuller has breakout written all over him.

Calvin Ridley at Texans -- WR25 (FanDuel, WR44, $5,400)

After posting a combined 12-169-2 line Weeks 1-2, Ridley has strung together back-to-back tough outings, going 1-6 on one target Week 3 against the Colts and 3-32 last week against the Titans. Mohamed Sanu has totaled 15 catches for 166 yards the last two weeks. The good news is Ridley’s playing time remains steady at a 75% clip while Sanu maintains his around 78-80%. Nothing has changed there. I’m chalking it up more to the ebbs and flows of the season. This is a bounce-back spot against the Texans, who have surrendered the fourth-most catches for the ninth-most yards to opposing wideouts. Their cornerback trio of Johnathan Joseph, Bradley Roby, and Lonnie Johnson all have poor coverage marks at Pro Football Focus. While Julio Jones should feast, there’s enough meat on the bone for Ridley to rebound as well. Falcons wideouts have distinct speed advantages versus this secondary. We want parts of this game. Falcons-Texans has a 49-point total, the second-highest of Week 5.

Tyler Eifert vs. Cardinals -- TE13 (FanDuel, TE27, $4,600; DraftKings, TE19, $3,300)

This is probably the first real true blind dive into the TEs-versus-the-Cardinals theory. Arizona has been absolute set on fire by opposing tight ends through four weeks, giving up the most catches, yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points to the position. Every tight end that has faced them has exceeded expectations. But Eifert isn’t an every-down player by any means and has only been in on 41.1% of the Bengals’ snaps. The good news is he’s ran a respectable 90 routes on that low snap share and has drawn at least five targets in 3-of-4 games. With John Ross (collarbone, I.R.) and A.J. Green (ankle) out, the target tree narrows for the Bengals. Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon should do most of the heavy lifting, but Eifert and Auden Tate have major size advantages and are big-time red-zone threats. Eifert had a potential touchdown go off his hands in the end zone last week against the Steelers. If he’d have reeled that in, Eifert would be a no-brainer fantasy play and heavily-owned DFS proposition. He should still be treated as a quality season-long streamer. Every No. 1 tight end to face the Cardinals this season has scored a touchdown. For those looking to be contrarian, C.J. Uzomah is even worth a dart throw in DFS tournaments. Uzomah has played 55.2% of the snaps, and maybe the Bengals feature more two-TE sets in the absence of Ross. Cardinals-Bengals, as noted above, has the week’s fourth-highest total at 47.5 points.