DFS tips for Rams and Bengals Super Bowl matchup

Quarterback

We have two of the better passing offenses in the NFL set to meet on Sunday. The Rams were second this season in explosive pass rate while the Bengals ranked fifth.

It’s overly simplistic but whether Matthew Stafford ($30) or Joe Burrow ($33) is able to put up more explosive plays will go a long way to determining the winner of this game.

The fact that daily fantasy gamers will get a $3 salary saver in Stafford this week feels interesting. Stafford has been better during the Rams’ postseason run than Burrow has been during his team’s push to the Super Bowl. That’s not much of a slight to the culture-changing Burrow but more of a testament to Stafford’s strong and clean play the last month.

That salary decrease is especially odd considering the biggest mismatch in the Super Bowl is the Rams’ pass rush vs. the Bengals' offensive line.

The interior for Cincinnati remains the weakest point. We saw Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans lead a nine-sack effort against the Bengals in the Divisional Round and now Burrow’s bodyguards must contend with Aaron Donald while also managing a red-hot Von Miller.

Burrow and the Bengals came away with a win in Tennessee but the nine sacks still mattered. Burrow’s 4.1 average depth of throw was a far cry from the deep-ball prowess we’re used to out of this offense.

Running backs

Neither run game is coming into this matchup red-hot.

Things are especially murky on the Rams’ side of things. Cam Akers is still in the middle of an unreal feat coming back so soon from an Achilles tear. However, with back-to-back 48-yard rushing performances, he’s not exactly led an effective ground game the last two weeks. And that’s not to mention his two fumbles against Tampa Bay.

Both Akers’ $19 sticker salary in DFS and the over on his 64.5 rushing yards prop feel like complete stay-aways at this point considering he’s also nursing a shoulder injury.

Sean McVay seems to only have eyes for Akers right now but Darrell Henderson ($13) sounds like he is going to play, as well. Sony Michel ($14) is probably LA’s best bet to mount a steady rushing attack but the backfield distribution is impossible to predict heading into Sunday.

Cam Akers is going to be tough to trust in DFS for the Super Bowl. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If we’re expecting this game to play out similar to the Titans’ matchup for the Bengals, that could mean the screen game is once again a big factor to combat the pass rush. Joe Mixon ($31) had six catches on seven targets against Tennessee and Samaje Perine ($11) is coming off a 43-yard day with a touchdown through the air in the AFC Championship game.

Perine might not have a big enough role to play confidently even at $11 in DFS but if the backs are used as receivers, the over on his mere 8.5 receiving yards prop is interesting.

Wide receivers

The meat of this game from an offensive perspective is centered on the wide receiver position. We have two great corps set to square off with some fascinating defensive backfields on Sunday.

The Bengals aren’t in this game if not for the selection of Ja’Marr Chase ($34) back in April. It’s that simple and he is that good.

The Ja'Marr Chase selection in the NFL draft looks pretty smart right now. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

Chase’s impact will largely be decided by whether Rams’ corner Jalen Ramsey gets his wish and is allowed to shadow the rookie. Ramsey has been used in the star position for most of the season. The Rams’ have loved to deploy him there the last two years to keep him close to the line of scrimmage and involved in the action of most plays. However, Raheem Morris and co. have used him to track WR1s, notably against bigger bodies like Mike Evans a few weeks ago. Chase might not have that same frame but we know he plays above the rim as well as anyone.

We’ve also seen the Bengals deploy Chase on quick hitch routes and even in the run game to combat pass rushes, particularly against the Raiders in Round 1 of the playoffs. It’s almost impossible to keep Chase completely quiet.

Another easy way for the Bengals to combat Aaron Donald and the boys up front is with more quick throws over the middle. That would of course lead you to Tyler Boyd ($17) as the team’s primary slot receiver. However, if they do get a chance to attack outside the numbers, even in the quick game, Tee Higgins ($24) is in a gorgeous spot. He’ll draw a ton of coverage from Darious Williams as the pure perimeter receiver on the team. Williams has struggled with ball-winning receivers — the picture-perfect description of Higgins’ game — all season and has given up over 16 yards per catch on 21 targets in the playoffs.

Even as the highest salaried player at $41 Yahoo’s DFS game, Cooper Kupp still makes for the perfect SUPERSTAR spot pick. No one has been able to stop Kupp all season because of his blistering play and how challenging it is to double a slot receiver. The Bengals will give it a shot and likely fail.

And it’s hilarious that Cooper Kupp’s receiving yards prop is set at an aggressive 105.5 in the Super Bowl and we’re all just like, “Yep … that’s definitely in range.”

Kupp is, of course, key to this game but the play of Odell Beckham Jr. ($23) could end up being a bigger factor if the Rams end up winning. His NFC Championship performance perfectly encapsulated how from the day he signed with the Rams to now Beckham has gone from luxury to necessity all the way to a guy who unlocked a missing dimension in the offense.

The Rams haven’t had a wide receiver who could line up at the X-receiver position and consistently win since … maybe Brandin Cooks. And Beckham at his peak is a better player than Cooks. This fully integrated version of Beckham is not quite his Giants’ days peak but it’s also not far off, either. Beckham is able to beat man and zone coverage while running those backside dig routes that Stafford has unlocked in this offense. The “wow” catches Beckham has produced along the sideline are just the gravy that makes him a still-special player.

Tight end

Perhaps the most troubling position for both teams heading into Sunday. It’s unlikely Tyler Higbee plays and while C.J. Uzomah has made it clear there’s no way he misses the Super Bowl, he’d likely sit if this were a regular-season game.

Uzomah has been a critical blitz-beater for the Bengals all season and his middle-of-the-field presence should be crucial against LA. However, even for $16 his injury status makes a tough bet.

Kendall Blanton ($14) is a fantastic salary-saver if Higbee sits. He caught all five of his targets in the NFC Championship game and looks set to draw a start on Sunday.

