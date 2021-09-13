DFS: Single-game expert lineups for Ravens-Raiders

Week 1 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is coming to an end tonight with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, and Liz Loza, Andy Behrens, and Matt Harmon have revealed whom they would choose for this Monday Night Football single-game DFS contest. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Even with all the unfortunate injuries suffered by the Ravens this offseason, our three analysts are rolling with Lamar Jackson in their SUPERSTAR slot as the dual-threat quarterback takes on a beatable Raiders defense.

You'll also find tight end cheat code Darren Waller in all three of their lineups, along with some of the bigger pieces on each offense.

Check out who else they’re trusting for tonight's matchup: