DFS Running Backs to trust — or ignore — in Yahoo's Week 16 million dollar contest

By John Evans

Special to Yahoo Sports

If you didn’t win big last week in Yahoo’s Million Dollar Baller, you’ve got another crack at it in Week 16!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Few aspects of a DFS lineup are more important than the running back position. As your ball-carriers will often make-or-break you, hitting on the right combination of studs and scrubs is key. Let’s look at some players whose price tags are alluring and determine whether or not their offensive lines can help them hit this week. After all, I’ve been studying the correlation between line play and RB production this entire season.

[Play in our Week 16 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

With so many injuries on both sides of the ball, the battle in the trenches is even more of a decider this late in the year. When a depleted front faces one that is close to full strength, they can be completely overpowered.

Now, on to the RBs…

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns ($32)

Entering the season, the Cleveland offensive line had proven anchors at the guard positions but extremely suspect tackles. Sixteen weeks later, nothing has changed — and everything has changed. The interior remains the strength of the line but overall, this quintet is performing surprisingly well in both phases of the game.

It’s no surprise that Nick Chubb has garnered the highest percentage of his rushing yards on inside runs to the right, where guard Kevin Zeitler is easily a top-20 run blocker. That said, the Browns have also found success running to the outside. This week the line is as healthy as can be expected. While tough-as-nails center J.C. Tretter has been playing through a high ankle sprain since Week 6, he’ll be out there vs. Cincinnati on Sunday.

Story continues

The Bengals’ defense ranks 26th in Football Outsiders’ run defense metric and their linebacker corps is down to second- and- third stringers. I targeted them last week but both of Oakland’s guards missed the game; an offensive downgrade that I suspected would take the shine off Doug Martin if it came to pass.

It did, but I’m not bitter. Martin’s 39 scoreless yards were a vivid illustration of how important offensive line play is. The Raiders went to the air on their sole touchdown, a first-and-goal from the one-yard line that would have saved their tailback’s day. Cleveland stands a much better chance of exploiting this defense. That’s why Chubb is twice as expensive as Martin was ($16) last week.

Nick Chubb has an excellent matchup on tap in Week 16, but he’ll cost a pretty penny in DFS. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

In this particular contest I would rather not pay up for a top RB except for the tenacious former Georgia Bulldog. Chubb ceded passing-game work to Duke Johnson last week. It was surprising and a bit worrisome, but it’s not enough to put me off him in a game that A) Cleveland really wants to win (to keep their slim playoff hopes alive) and B) should feature scant offense from their opponent. This usually means plenty of work for an early-down pounder. This brings me to…

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals ($29)

You can have the talented Bengals runner for a $3 discount. Mixon hung 129 yards and two TDs on the aforementioned Raiders last week. It was no surprise he’d smash in such a silky matchup, but the deck is stacked against him here. Already without A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert and Andy Dalton, the Bengals’ anemic offense will likely lose Tyler Boyd (knee).

Can Mixon carry this entire offense on his shoulders? I’m a true believer in his ability to make improbable things happen on the football field, but the second-year star has had his share of stinkers this year — and that was with more skill-position talent around him.

The line isn’t getting any better either. Only 10 teams are providing poorer run blocking for their RBs than Cincinnati. Guard Alex Redmond is doing passable work, but the rest of the unit are going to have their hands full with the Browns’ feisty defense.

Though only the Cardinals have allowed more rushing touchdowns, Cleveland’s front is currently 12th in Football Outsiders’ run defense metric. This talented, if sporadic, D should have no trouble shutting down Jeff Driskel and company at home. Mixon is probably a must-start in seasonal leagues, but at this price I’d leave him alone in DFS.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints ($16)

To take down a big tournament like this you need to pick players who are unlikely to be popular, preferably at a deeply discounted price. Mark Ingram is such a play. Essentially a touchdown-or-bust proposition at this point, Ingram would not be advisable in cash games. But in a GPP, he has the upside you want and is an affordable $16.

Who’s to say the Saints won’t snap out of their scoring funk against Pittsburgh, in the friendly confines of the Superdome? Will you be shocked if Ingram scores two touchdowns, even if his yardage total isn’t gaudy? I sure won’t.

League-wide, a small army of offensive linemen are missing mid-week practice time at this stage of the season. The Saints are no exception. In fact, they’re one of the more banged-up lines in the league right now. The related dip in the line’s play has contributed to the slowing pace of the Saints’ fantasy production and Ingram’s shrinking price tag.

New Orleans has consistently shown the ability to cope with injuries up front, however. The Saints still possess the NFL’s second-best run blocking, behind only the Rams. It’s also possible star tackle Terron Armstead returns from a torn pectoral this week.

The opposition this week is elite in the trenches, as all three Pittsburgh linemen are top-15 run defenders and the team allows just 97 rushing yards per game. The second level is still searching for a reliable combination, however, and the secondary can be had.

All it takes is a pass-catcher or two being tackled near the goal-line to give Ingram a crack at the end zone. It could be Alvin Kamara, of course, but the bigger back is due. If both Armstead and Pro Bowl center Max Unger miss the game, don’t play Ingram, but for me he’s shaping up as a nice tournament play.

Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers ($14)

At this price Jamaal Williams’ ownership percentage may be sky-high. There is value in being a contrarian here if the herd is wrong and the Packers’ last man standing bombs against the Jets this week. It’s true that Gang Green has not been generous to running backs in terms of fantasy points allowed, but a lot of that number is due to the low total RBs have mustered through the air. That’s not critical to Williams’ game.

New York is bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed (at 4.5 yards per carry) and they’ve done a poor job keeping opposing backs out of the end zone. Meanwhile, Green Bay’s offensive line is fifth in the league in adjusted line yards (Football Outsiders’ metric to chart teams’ success at run blocking).

Led by Pro Bowl snub David Bakhtiari, these guys are getting it done. The Packers’ other tackle, Bryan Bulaga, is on track to return from a two-game absence. He’ll be a big boost to the line and the offense as a whole.

With little competition for carries, Williams’ projected workload in this contest makes him worthy of serious consideration. It’s never a bad idea to build your GPP lineup around a chalk play that allows you to devote your resources elsewhere.

Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots ($11)

By the same rationale as Ingram, we can choose a guy whose production is far from assured but who has more than a puncher’s chance at a touchdown or two. Coming off consecutive losses, I expect an angry Patriots team to beat up on the Bills. Yes, Buffalo has a solid defense that is allowing a respectable 4.0 yards per rush, but their erratic offense could put them in a bad position at any time.

Burkhead is as likely as any of Tom Brady’s weapons to be schemed a score via land or air, especially with Josh Gordon out of the mix. At $11, Burkhead is in the same price range as luminaries like T.J. Yeldon, Theo Riddick and Chase Edmonds.

There is a plausible chance that he finds pay-dirt, especially working behind one of the league’s best offensive lines. The Pats are third in Football Outsiders’ run-blocking metric and boast a breakout player in Shaq Mason, who is destined for a Pro Bowl berth in the near future.

Zach Zenner, Detroit Lions ($11)

Zach Zenner should benefit from LeGarrette Blount’s calf injury and Minnesota’s surprisingly soft run defense over the last month. At least statistically, the Lions’ run blocking is not a big endorsement for him; Football Outsiders has them 20th in that facet of the game. This unit is trending in the right direction though.

Injury fill-in Tyrell Crosby has impressed and right tackle Rick Wagner is back after a concussion kept him out last week. Rookie guard Frank Ragnow has been an asset in the ground game. While it’s true that up to this point in his career, Zenner has looked like “just a guy,” this week he’s the kind of dart throw that can come through for you in DFS.

You’ll probably need a no-name receiver or two to hit as well, but these bargain backs should help you go big at QB, WR1 and TE if you’d like. Now go get that money!

Listen to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast