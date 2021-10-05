Week 5 Yahoo DFS Cheatsheet: Saquon Barkley back in business

Whether you've played Daily Fantasy on Yahoo before or are giving it a try for the first time, this weekly column will take an early look at the DFS landscape, revealing whom I like building lineups around, stars to fade, undervalued plays and bargain bin options to help you construct a better team.

Lineup building blocks

Derrick Henry ($42) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Henry has 37 more touches than the player with the next most and more catches than Alvin Kamara this season. He had another big game last week despite playing on the road against a solid Jets run defense that sold out to stop him with both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones out. The Titans are four-point favorites against a Jacksonville team that’s allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season (and that includes a matchup with Houston). It’s hard not to consider Henry as your foundational DFS player right now.

Davante Adams ($33) @ Cincinnati Bengals

Adams remains fantasy’s best weekly bet at receiver, and that’s especially true with Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs not on the main DFS slate. He’s seen 29 targets over the last two weeks yet is coming off a quiet game. It seems like a fluke he’s scored just once after recording 18 touchdowns over 14 games last season, although admittedly he’s seen three fewer red-zone targets this year combined than during the NFC Championship Game alone. Adams should see a ton of targets in Week 5 facing a Bengals defense that’s been stingy against the run.

Saquon Barkley ($23) @ Dallas Cowboys

Story continues

Barkley is coming off a big fantasy game despite playing on the road versus a Saints defense that’s allowed the second-fewest YPC (3.1) this season. He saw the third-highest snap share (88.9%) among all backs last week, when he impressed while looking like his old self. It’s also encouraging just how good Daniel Jones (8.2 YPA) has looked (not to mention the QB’s new willingness to throw to his RB). Barkley faces a much-improved Cowboys defense in Week 5, but Dallas has allowed the third-most catches to running backs this season. This is likely the last week Barkley doesn’t have a top-five RB salary.

Saquon Barkley handled more work against the Saints on Sunday, and should be in line for another big week against the Cowboys. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts ($28) @ Carolina Panthers

Hurts is the No. 3 fantasy QB after the first month of the season yet still has the same salary as Jared Goff; he’s cheaper than Jameis Winston, who hasn’t attempted more than 23 passes in a game this season. Only Lamar Jackson has more rushing yards among quarterbacks than Hurts, who also has the lowest bad throw %. The matchup doesn’t look great on paper, but Carolina’s improved defense wasn’t nearly as stout against better competition last week, and most importantly, Philadelphia has simply given up on its running game while leading the NFL in neutral pass rate.

Stars to fade

Dalvin Cook ($37) vs. Detroit Lions

Cook is in a smash spot at home against arguably the league’s worst defense, but he’s incredibly risky at $37 while dealing with a sprained ankle. He appeared to aggravate it last week (although he returned), and the Vikings have a capable backup in Alexander Mattison should they choose to limit their star running back’s workload in a game in which Minnesota is favored by more than a touchdown. Meanwhile, Mattison ($20) would become a must in DFS should Cook miss this game.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 5 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Undervalued options

DJ Moore ($20) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Moore had a big game last week while many in DFS may have shied away from a matchup with Trevon Diggs. Moore has recorded eight catches with at least 11 targets in three straight games and already has twice as many red-zone catches (four) this year than all of last season. Moore is a borderline top-three fantasy WR with Christian McCaffrey out, but his salary has him outside the top-15 wideouts. Teammate Robby Anderson ($12) is also undervalued after racking up the sixth-most air yards last week

Trey Lance ($23) @ Arizona Cardinals

This is obviously moot should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his calf injury in time to start Week 5, but Lance would become awfully intriguing should the rookie get the call. His accuracy was shaky last week, but Lance easily has the most fantasy points per dropback this year and has a ton of rushing upside. With more starter’s reps in practice and a game-plan centered around him, Lance should be treated as top-10 fantasy QB right away if starting.

Leonard Fournette ($18) vs. Miami Dolphins

Fournette had 20 carries and ran the third-most routes among running backs last week. He’s been unlucky with zero touchdowns on the year and really benefits from Gio Bernard spraining his ACL. He’s acting as the three-down back on a Bucs team favored by double-digits at home against a Dolphins defense that’s been gashed for the second-most fantasy points by running backs and forced to start a quarterback who’s gotten 4.9 YPA this season.

Bargain Bin

Justin Fields ($20) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Nagy is threatening to turn back to Andy Dalton if healthy, but the rookie will be a serious DFS option at the minimum should he start again in Week 5. A friendly matchup helped, but Fields looked much better throwing downfield last week. He’d face a Raiders defense that’s allowed the second-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season. And don’t underrate Bill Lazor taking over play calling duties.

Washington Football Team ($10) vs. New Orleans Saints

Washington is last in EPA in pass defense and gets a conservative New Orleans team with a starting QB yet to attempt even 25 passes in a game this season, so it makes sense the disappointing WFT defense comes at a big discount. But this is a D/ST that was drafted top-five one month ago, and while the unit no doubt benefitted from an easy schedule last year, Washington has faced a much tougher one to open 2021. This week their defense is the minimum despite getting a dome team at home. The Saints are dealing with a bunch of injuries on their offensive line with LT Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy both sidelined, and Jameis Winston has averaged 119.5 passing yards (5.6 YPA) while taking seven sacks over two road games with the Saints.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter