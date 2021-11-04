DFS: Matchup-based value picks for Week 9

By Jordan Vanek

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo! DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 9 main slate.

Quarterbacks

Taysom Hill, Saints $22

Quarterbacks with the ability to run the ball are a cheat code for fantasy football and Taysom Hill will have slate-breaking opportunity. He had 18 fantasy points in every game and threw for over 200 while running for over 40 yards, on average, last season in his four full starts. The Falcons have allowed three quarterbacks to rush for over 40 yards this year and four to score more than 27 points.

Love is the minimum salary on Yahoo and will allow rosters to load up on studs elsewhere. The Packers take on the Chiefs, who have been one of the worst defenses in football. The concern for Love is the lack of playing time he has had and the expectation of a heavy dose of the rushing attack in this one. The Chiefs allow big-play opportunities, and Love has some legs himself, running for nine touchdowns in college.

Running Backs

Devontae Booker, Giants $15

Booker has been on the field way too much for his salary to be only $15, with Saquon Barkley most likely still out. Booker has shown ability in the passing game as well as rushing upside, accounting for 80% of the Giants' backfield touches over the last month. The Raiders aren’t the best matchups for fantasy, but Booker has a high floor and will not be game script-dependent.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers $21

Mitchell has been phenomenal this year while fully healthy, running for over 100 yards in back-to-back games, and now plays the Cardinals, who the 9ers have played once already. Mitchell had Trey Lance take 16 carries away from him last time, but with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB, Mitchell should be getting a heavy dose of the rushing attack.

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs $30

Hill is the wide receiver with the fourth-highest salary on Yahoo and is taking on the Packers without Jaire Alexander. The top-three wide receiver performances against the Packers have come from wideouts who can get it done on the deep ball. Terry McLaurin had seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown and Ja’Marr Chase had six for 159 yards and a touchdown. Hill has seen over 10 targets in four out of the last five games, and with 10 targets, he has huge upside against the Packers.

Tyreek Hill could take the top off the Packers defense in Week 9. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Rashod Bateman, Ravens $16

Bateman has seen six targets in each of his first two games, and he will have a lot of room to work against the Vikings. The Vikings secondary without Patrick Peterson gave up over 300 yards passing to Cooper Rush and will now be on the road attempting to stop the Ravens, who are coming off a bye week. Bateman is in a matchup where he can take advantage over the middle of the field, and coming off a bye week should expand his role in the passing game.

Tight Ends

Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos $10

Noah Fant being out due to COVID protocols opens up the door for Okwuegbunam to run a ton of routes and show off the elite athleticism that he possesses. Fant was running a route on 78% of dropbacks this season, making this a big opportunity for Okwuegbunam. Tight end is a position I always prefer to punt because there aren’t many players at the position who will break the slate.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles $20

The Chargers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL against tight ends, allowing two to go for over 100 yards and five total touchdowns. With Zach Ertz no longer in Philadelphia, Goedert has taken sole control of the tight end position and saw seven targets last week.

Defenses

Bengals, $13

The Bengals need a bounce-back game after their performance against the Jets, and the Browns have had a dysfunctional week dealing with Odell Beckham. Additionally, Baker Mayfield is playing with multiple injuries to his shoulder, and the Browns are injured on the offensive line. The Bengals should be in for multiple sacks and could force some turnovers.

Chiefs, $10

We have no idea what Jordan Love will look like, but the main reasoning for the draw to the Chiefs is the addition of Melvin Ingram. Ingram isn’t the Von Miller caliber edge rusher, but if this results in Chris Jones going back to his full-time role at DT, this could fix a lot of their problems in defending the run. Kansas City is also favored by 7.5 points.

Jordan was born and raised in South Florida. He started playing DFS at 18 years old. In the last five years, he has had 10 top-10 finishes in GPPs on both Fanduel & Draftkings. His primary strategy for DFS is combining a blend of analytics and film study to perfect his lineups.

