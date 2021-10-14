DFS matchup-based value picks for Week 6

Special to Yahoo Sports

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo! DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 6 main slate.

Quarterbacks

Taylor Heinicke, Football Team $28

The Chiefs field one of the worst defenses in the league in every metric, and Heinicke has been a suitable replacement at quarterback for Washington. He has managed to get 40 rushing yards in back-to-back games and thrown for over 240 yards three times this year. Vegas believes Washington will be able to score on the Chiefs with an implied team total over 24.

Joe Burrow, Bengals $28

The throat injury is concerning, but he gets the easiest matchup he has faced all season if he can give it a go. The Lions are giving up over 10 yards per passing attempt, and if Marquise Brown had not dropped a few touchdowns, this number would be even higher. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd should be open at all levels against this defense, giving Burrow plenty of opportunities to have a big game.

Running Backs

Devontae Booker, Giants $12

Booker should be in for the Wayne Gallman role from last season with Saquon Barkley out — with 20-touch upside at $12, it’s too hard to pass up. Booker took over for Barkley last week and got two touchdowns and 19 touches, three of which came from passing plays. The Rams are a good defense, but I am looking to spend down this week on a thin running back slate.

D’Andre Swift, Lions $20

Swift is averaging seven targets a game this year, running a route on 62% of plays, and this Lions team has been competitive this year. Swift has also managed four targets in the red zone and 12 carries inside the 20. His workload should continue to increase with some of the injuries to Detroit’s pass-catchers and his health getting better. The Lions are also potentially getting Taylor Decker back, which is a huge addition to the offensive line.

Wide Receivers

Mecole Hardman, Chiefs $13

Hardman has had two weeks this year when he was able to get over a 20% target share, while no other player outside of Kelce or Hill has seen that work. He has received eight targets over 10 yards down the field this year, three more than Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle. Washington has allowed some deep touchdowns through the air this year and with how the Chiefs have played of late, I expect them to run up the score in this one.

Mecole Hardman could be on the receiving end of some deep shots in Week 6. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Rashod Bateman, Ravens $10

Bateman is set to make his debut this weekend, and he will be in a prime spot to have a productive day. The Chargers will do their best to bracket Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, allowing Bateman to receive one-on-one coverage. Bateman will be a huge addition to this offense, and with Sammy Watkins questionable to play, I expect the rookie to play a big role sooner rather than later.

Tight Ends

Ricky Seals-Jones, Football Team $11

With Logan Thomas out, Seals-Jones has taken completely over his role. In the last two weeks, he has received 12% and 20% of the targets. This year he has managed four targets inside the 20 with two targets inside the 10 last week. The Chiefs’ defense has bled fantasy points to every position and I expect some points out of this Football Team offense.

Cole Kmet, Bears $11

Kmet is tied for the lead in deep targets for the Bears this season with four. He has also led them in deep targets since Justin Fields has taken over the offense. The Packers have given up a touchdown every week on a 20+ yard throw and I am willing to play Kmet at almost the minimum to see that streak extend. Kmet is 10th in target-share percentage amongst tight ends.

Defenses

Rams, $13

At $13, the Rams are in a great spot this weekend. They have the talent to create negative plays and can score on the defensive side of the ball. They are 9.5-point favorites, which suggests a game script that favors their defense. The Rams average 2.8 sacks per game, 40% pressure rate on pass plays, and the Giants will be without Barkley.

Panthers, $14

This Panthers defense has been phenomenal to start the year and the Vikings have struggled against teams that can get pressure. The Panthers get pressure at a 50% rate this year, and if Dalvin Cook misses again, this could be a stagnant offense. The Vikings have an implied total of 22.5, which is one of the lowest on the slate.

Jordan was born and raised in South Florida. He started playing DFS at 18 years old. In the last five years, he has had 10 top-10 finishes in GPPs on both Fanduel & Draftkings. His primary strategy for DFS is combining a blend of analytics and film study to perfect his lineups.

