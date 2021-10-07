DFS: Matchup-based value picks for Week 5

Special to Yahoo Sports

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo! DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 5 main slate.

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars $24

After a tough loss, I expect Lawrence to put together a great game against this Titans’ defense after 10 days of rest. The Titans defense has given up the most yards on passes over 20 yards, and Lawrence is third in the NFL in average target depth. The Jaguars ran the ball more against the Bengals, but overall, they still have a higher pass split on the year and should have their hands full with Derrick Henry.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Daniel Jones, Giants $25

The Cowboys have yet to hold a passer under 300 yards this year. On the other hand, Jones is coming off one of his best performances as a passer, completing 70% of his passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns. I am comfortable with Jones because Saquon Barkley looked like his old self, managing 126 yards on just 19 touches, and Kenny Golladay made the big plays, getting six receptions for 116 yards. Another big surprise is the protection the OL has supplied for Jones, only allowing pressure on 27 percent of pass plays.

Running Backs

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers $18

Peyton Barber, Jonathan Taylor, and Damien Harris all have one thing in common: Running for over 100 yards against the Dolphins. The only week the Dolphins didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher was against the Bills, whose running backs still combined for 21 carries, 108 yards, and three touchdowns.

The point is that the Dolphins have not had a great time stopping the run.

Fournette has been the lead back for Tampa Bay in most weeks, and the Buccaneers should establish the run as big favorites in this one.

Story continues

Saquon Barkley, Giants $23

As I stated earlier, Barkley returned to looking like his old self and has managed over five receptions in back-to-back weeks. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton missing another week, I expect the continued growth of Barkley’s role. When fully healthy, Barkley is one of the most talented backs in the league, and being $19 less than Derrick Henry makes for a great value.

Saquon Barkley remains affordable in DFS even after his monster Week 4. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Wide Receivers

DJ Moore, Panthers $20

This is simply incorrect salary because DJ Moore has been a top-five wide receiver in fantasy football. The Eagles defense has been able to do well against wide receivers this year, but the Carolina Panthers have fed the ball to Moore without Christian McCaffrey. So far, Moore is averaging 10.5 targets, 7.50 receptions, and 99.5 yards per game this year.

Laviska Shenault, Jaguars $18

With DJ Chark getting injured, Shenault got his highest average depth of target of the season last week and is now in a matchup against the worst team in the league at defending the deep ball. The Titans have given up 12 receptions for 480 yards on passes 20 yards or more downfield, and Shenault received the highest number of 20+ yard passes in the Thursday Night loss to the Bengals. Marvin Jones is another fantastic play, but for $2 cheaper, I will go with Shenault, who can do more than just get targets down the field.

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry, Patriots $16

The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL against tight ends, giving up over four receptions to four different ones so far this year. The ball has been spread around for the Patriots, but Henry has been running a route on over 60% of dropbacks.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 5 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Cameron Brate, Buccaneers $10

Brate had a 14% target share in the one game that Rob Gronkowski did not play, and with Gronkowski possibly missing this week, Brate is a fantastic value. Additionally, the Dolphins are coming off a week where Mo Alie-Cox found the end zone on two occasions, and with Tampa Bay’s high implied total, the Buccaneers should find the end zone multiple times.

Defenses

Patriots, $16

This Patriots defense limited Tom Brady to his worst performance of the year, and I expect them to have a spectacular performance against Davis Mills and the Texans. Rookie quarterbacks have historically struggled with the Patriots defense — Zach Wilson is a perfect example from this season, throwing four interceptions in Week 2.

Washington Football Team, $10

This Washington defense has been awful this year, but they are at home against a New Orleans offense that cannot push the ball downfield. I bring that up because the Football Team’s most significant weaknesses have been through the air; they have been a top-end run defense so far this year. Jameis Winston can always turn the ball over, and if the Football Team bottles up Alvin Kamara, I expect some turnover opportunities to be there.

Jordan was born and raised in South Florida. He started playing DFS at 18 years old. In the last five years, he has had 10 top-10 finishes in GPPs on both Fanduel & Draftkings. His primary strategy for DFS is combining a blend of analytics and film study to perfect his lineups.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast