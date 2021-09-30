DFS: Matchup-based lineup picks for Week 4

Special to Yahoo Sports

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo! DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 4 main slate.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Panthers $25

Darnold has been off to a fantastic start to the season, averaging 296 passing yards per game and has three rushing touchdowns so far. It won't be easy without Christian McCaffrey, but this Dallas Cowboys defense hasn’t been good against quarterbacks. The Cowboys have given up over 300 yards passing and three passing touchdowns per game.

Baker Mayfield, Browns $24

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings game is one of my favorite matchups to target in daily fantasy sports. It carries a 53-point implied total and two teams that defensively do not match up well with each other. The Vikings have given up 5.1 yards per carry and 320 yards per game through the air. The way the Browns can establish the run will leave the door open for Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Hooper to find the soft spots in the Vikings’ pass defense.

Running Backs

Swift's salary is too cheap on the slate; he is 10th in the league in touches per game but has a salary outside the top 20. Swift is averaging 96 total yards per game and six receptions with those touches. The Chicago Bears’ run defense has been stout this year, but they gave up 205 yards on the ground in their recent matchup. There are talks about Swift getting an increased workload this weekend, and if that happens, even in an inefficient game, he will pay off this salary.

Antonio Gibson, Football Team $23

Gibson has frustrated fantasy football players because of a lack of dominant touches, but in this matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, I will not be passing him up. He is averaging 74% of the carries, 17 touches per game, and over 90 total yards. The Falcons defense has given up over five yards per carry and six receptions per game to running backs this year. The Football Team are favorites on the road, and I expect a heavy dose of Gibson in this one.

Wide Receivers

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers $15

Aiyuk is officially back in the main rotation of 49er wide receivers, running a route on 89% of Jimmy Garoppolo’s dropbacks last week. With the new workload, he managed to get six targets, four receptions, 37 yards, and a touchdown. This week the 49ers’ take on a Seattle Seahawks secondary that has shown weakness in the passing game the last two weeks, giving up over 300 yards through the air in back-to-back weeks. With the depleted running back room, I expect San Francisco to take a more pass-heavy approach with their best weapons.

Cole Beasley, Bills $17

Beasley is Josh Allen’s favorite target against zone coverages, and the Houston Texans have been running the most zone coverage in the league. Beasley’s targets have fluctuated heavily based on the coverage being played. The Dolphins run a ton of man-to-man, and Beasley only saw four targets. However, against the Steelers and Football Team, who mostly run zone coverage, he had 13 target games. He has yet to find the end zone but will receive the volume needed to pay off a $17 salary.

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins $13

Gesicki hasn’t been an extremely productive tight end but is top five in targets per game and had 12 targets in his one game with Jacoby Brissett. With Will Fuller potentially missing this matchup, I expect Gesicki to receive a similar number of targets. The matchup against the Colts is not a great one, but volume is king in fantasy sports.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons $16

Trusting anybody on the Falcons has been tough this season, but Pitts is a highly talented individual with a very cheap salary. Jared Cook and Dawson Knox were both able to have productive weeks against this Washington Football Teams defense. Pitts has increased the number of routes run each week, and eventually, the rookie will find his footing.

Defenses

Titans, $13

The New York Jets have been the worst offense in the NFL by a big margin, and the Titans have the 15th-highest salary of any defense on the main slate. The Titans played well against the Colts after subpar performances against the Cardinals and Seahawks. There are two key things to look for when picking a defense: Their ability to get to the quarterback and expected game flow. The Titans are seven-point favorites, and the Jets are allowing five sacks per game.

Dolphins, $12

This Dolphins defense has had a takeaway in 24 straight games and is at home against a banged-up Indianapolis Colts team. The over/under is 42.5, and the Dolphins are two-point favorites. Brian Flores and Frank Reich matched up as head coaches in 2019, and the Dolphins had a sack and three interceptions. With possibly no Quinton Nelson, Carson Wentz playing with two sprained ankles, and only a $12 salary, the Dolphins are great value.

Jordan was born and raised in South Florida. He started playing DFS at 18 years old. In the last five years, he has had 10 top-10 finishes in GPPs on both Fanduel & Draftkings. His primary strategy for DFS is combining a blend of analytics and film study to perfect his lineups.

