DFS Lineups for Conference Championship Week

Froton Adjusted Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Dustin Crum, Kent State | $8,300 | 28 points = 3.37 Points Per Thousand

RB - Jeyvon Ducker, NIU | $5,600 | 13.9 points = 2.48 PPT

RB - Greg Bell, SDSU | $5,200 | 11.8 points = 2.27 PPT

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt | $9,300 | 21.2 points = 2.28 PPT

WR - Trayvon Rudolph, NIU | $6,900 | 17.4 points = 2.52 PPT

WR - Ja’Shaun Poke, Kent State | $3,800 | 17 points = 4.47 PPT

Flex - Josh Whyle, Cincinnati | $3,300 | 8.7 points = 2.64 PPT

S-Flex - Rocky Lombardi, NIU | $7,500 | 20.7 points = 2.76 PPT

Projected Total Points = 138.7

49,900/$50,000

NBC Sports Edge FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Bryce Young, Alabama | $9,300 | 28.9 points = 3.11 PPT

RB - Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State | $8,200 | 20.9 points = 2.55 PPT

RB - Alton McCaskill, Houston | $7,700 | 18 points = 2.34 PPT

WR - Deven Thompkins, Utah State | $9,200 | 20 points = 2.17 PPT

WR - John Metchie, Alabama | $7,800 | 17.8 points = 2.28 PPT

WR - Nathaniel Dell, Houston | $7,000 | 17.6 points = 2.51 PPT

S-Flex - Dustin Crum, Kent State | $10,700 | 28 points = 2.62 PPT

Projected Total Points = 151.2

$59,900/$60,000

With a shortened 8 game slate for both formats, I decided to put in a lineup for Draft Kings while allowing the Optimizer to pick the groceries for FanDuel. On the DK front, I love the pricing on both sides of the Kent State/NIU matchup. Last time these two teams lined up against each other, they combined for 99 points and 1,355 total yards in a contest that went positively nuclear. Rocky Lombardi posted a career-high 532 passing yards and 3 TDs while also chipping in 22 rushing yards for good measure. In a short slate, the Blonde Bomber is the 7th priced quarterback which is simply too good of a deal to pass up. I’m pairing him with freshman phenom Trayvon Rudolph, who in the aforementioned matchup caught 14 passes for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns, breaking the school record for receiving yardage. With his price tag under $7K and ranked ninth overall in the main slate, Rudolph simply has to be rostered…..To complete the Northern Illinois trifecta, i’m also rostering the 14th priced running back in Jeyvon Ducker, who lit the hapless Kent State defense up for 101 yards, two touchdowns and 25.1 DFS points. KSU allows 6.3 yards per play (108th), 3.1 points per drive (119th) while ranking 106th in suppressing big plays. I want all I can get of this contest, and can’t understand why someone would want to roster a banged up Brian Robinson at $7,300 or his underperforming understudy, Tre Sanders, at $6,100 against a devastating Georgia defense…..I don’t want to let NIU’s pathetic D off the hook either, as the Huskies rank 125th in overall defensive performance according to CFB Winning Edge’s advanced analytics, ranking 123rd in suppressing explosiveness, 125th in success rate and 99th with 8.1 yards per pass allowed. All of those metrics bode well for Dustin Crum, who destroyed their D to the tune of 322 passing yards and 2 pass touchdowns to go with 72 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He’s rightfully dialed in for both my lineup and the Optimizer’s. I also managed to fit in KSU WR Ja’Shaun Poke as a $3,800 salary modifier. He was banged up earlier in the year, but Poke has posted at least 8.7 DFS points in three of the last four games. He’s a fine option at sub-$4K in a short slate…..Jordan Addison is as dependable a receiver as there is in the country, finishing second in fantasy points in the entire FBS to only Jerreth Sterns and Western Kentucky’s ultra-pass heavy offense. He has posted double-digit points in every single game this year, including nine games with 19 points or more. I’m happy to pay the freight on Addison in this short slate against a Wake Forest defense that allows 6.1 yards per play (98th) and is 104th in defending explosive plays…..SDSU RB Greg Bell is the 17th priced rusher on Draft Kings and has a favorable matchup against Utah State’s rush defense that ranks 78th in overall team performance on the ground. They allow 5.8 yards per play (80th), a 43% success rate and rank 63rd in explosive play rate. Bell has posted double-digit points in four of the last five games and is poised for another 15+ carry load against the Aggies…..Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle has been hit or miss over the past five weeks, but when he hits, he explodes. Over the last five games, he has posted at least 17 DFS points in three of them, with two going for over 22 points. In what should be a fairly competitive game against a quality Houston defense, Cinci is going to have to pull out all the stops, which bodes well for Whyle.