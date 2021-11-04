DFS: Fantasy football expert lineups for Week 9

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read

Week 9 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Many of our analysts are seeking other services of Austin Ekeler in Week 9, ahead of a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. There's also quite the variety at tight end, wide receiver and quarterback this week, as bye weeks and injuries continue to play a part in fantasy.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Oh, and Liz is rolling with Taysom Hill at QB. Everyone loves Taysom Hill, right?

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 9:

Week 9 expert daily fantasy lineups.
Week 9 expert daily fantasy lineups.

