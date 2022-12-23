DFS Building Blocks: Week 16 Fantasy Breakdown









Quarterback

Chalk

Gardner Minshew

Minshew is hilariously cheap on DraftKings at just $4,800. He has one of the best offensive lines in the league and an elite cast of receivers at his disposal. The Eagles' game also has a 47-point total.

In a week when the weather is impacting half of the games, a 47-point total is an oasis.

Kirk Cousins

The popular way to build lineups this week will be with a pay-down quarterback and elite running backs. Cousins, with a team total of 26.25 points, fits the bill of a cheaper passer who can put up points.

The Vikings play indoors, giving them an edge over most of the other midwestern games in sub-zero temperatures.

Pivots

Joe Burrow

The Patriots have been a strong defense by EPA per play this year—they rank first in the NFL on a per-dropback basis—but much of their efficiency comes from picking on average or worse passers. They have faced five QB1s this year. Those quarterbacks averaged 23.3 fantasy points against New England, otherwise known as the QB4 overall. Burrow, who actually is the QB4, will be just fine this week.

Justin Fields

Fields is on pace for 1,230 rushing yards. Over his past eight contests, he's averaging 101 yards per game. He even knows that the rushing record is the only thing left on the line for him, telling reporters, “I'm already deep into this year, so might as well just try to go get that record. I think I need, what, 206 with three games left? That's about 70 yards a game.”

Running Back

Chalk

Derrick Henry

It's The Big Dog, in DeHember, against the team he has historically buried ten times over. Of course, people are going to play him.

With Malik Willis under center, the Titans are also a sure bet to rank last in pass rate over expected. Henry has a floor of 20 touches this week.

Christian McCaffrey

Since Week 8, his second game with the 49ers, McCaffrey ranks eighth in rushing expected fantasy points and second among running backs in receiving expected fantasy points. No back has a better role when combing the two metrics. He is nearly a touchdown favorite at home this week.

Pivots

Miles Sanders

Sanders is the ultimate pivot off Minshew and his matchup with Dallas is perfect. The Cowboys have faced the lowest pass rate over expected this year. Sanders should also inherit plenty of red zone work with Jalen Hurts out. Hurts holds the record for red zone carries in a season by a quarterback and he set it with three weeks to spare.

Ken Walker

Walker is averaging four targets per game in his past four healthy appearances. He gets a date with Kansas City that has resulted in the third-most targets for opposing backs this season. The Chiefs/Seahawks game also has the highest total of the main slate.

Wide Receiver

Chalk

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is on pace to set the record for receiving yards in a season. If his current stats hold, he'll end the year with 1,971 yards. He gets a Giants defense that ranks 20th in EPA per dropback allowed.

DK Metcalf

The Chiefs/Seahawks game will likely be one of the more popular spots this week based on its high total. With Tyler Lockett out, Metcalf will function as the focal point of the Seattle passing attack. He is the most obvious run-back option for Patrick Mahomes stacks.

Pivots

Ja'Marr Chase

In his three games back from the hip injury, Chase has earned a 35.6 target share and a 44.8 air yards share. He has been on the field for 89 percent of the Bengals' snaps. Pairing Chase with Burrow and using Rhamondre Stevenson as a run-back option is too easy.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

While Chiefs stacks will be popular, most of them will be built with Travis Kelce as the pass-catcher. Using JuJu will be a unique way to get access to the best game of the week. JuJu has run a route on 87 percent of Mahomes' dropbacks over the past three weeks. He has a 19.6 percent target share over that span.

Tight End

Chalk

Travis Kelce

The record for red zone targets in a season dating back to 2000 is 39. Kelce is on pace for 36 and already holds the record for a tight end. With the highest team total of the week, Kelce's odds of scoring multiple touchdowns are incredible.

T.J. Hockenson

From Pat Kerrane's Walkthrough , “Hockenson has posted route rates of 92%, 91%, and 84% over his last three games." His target share and air yards share sit at a respectable, 17.7 percent in the past three weeks. He isn't exciting, but Hockenson will be popular because of his game environment.

Pivots

Cole Kmet

The Bears had no receivers of note last week and they are somehow worse off at the position for Week 16. Kmet has topped a 90 percent route rate in three consecutive games. If you're stacking Fields, this is the only way to do it.

George Kittle

Kittle did his best Deebo Samuel impression last week, and the results speak for themselves. He posted a 4/93/2 receiving line, by far his best fantasy outing of the year. Most importantly, it was also his best performance by yards after the catch per reception and yards per route run.