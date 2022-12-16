DFS Building Blocks: Week 15 Fantasy Breakdown





This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.





It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Quarterback

Chalk

Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs have the highest team total of the week at 31.75 points. They also lead all teams in pass rate over expected this year, allowing them to put up points through the air even as they demolish their opponents on the scoreboard.

KCPROE

Mahomes is the top quarterback play on the slate and it isn't a close race.

Justin Herbert

As Hayden notes, this doesn't have to be rocket science.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Titans are second in the NFL in DraftKings points allowed to quarterbacks. They allow more points to receivers than any other defense and are also bottom-five against tight ends. The Chargers stacks build themselves.

Pivots

Jalen Hurts

Hurts has appeared on the main slate three times over the past four weeks. He did not reach seven percent ownership in any of those games despite ranking second among all quarterbacks in DraftKings points per game. DFS players have consistently been lukewarm on Hurts and I still have them favoring Mahomes and Herbert over him for Week 15. Hurts faces Chicago's No. 32 defense by EPA per dropback on Sunday.

Justin Fields

The Eagles have generally been more beatable on the ground this year, and that's perfectly fine for Fields. He ranks second among all quarterbacks in designed runs per game. Averaging 75.4 rushing yards, Fields is also on pace to set the NFL rushing record for a quarterback. Playing in a game with the second-highest total of the main slate, both sides look appealing.

Running Back

Chalk

Derrick Henry

The Chargers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs and rank 29th in EPA per rush attempt allowed. Henry is also picking up more work through the air this season. He is currently averaging 2.6 targets per game. If that number holds, it will be a career-high.

Story continues

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs is averaging 30 touches for 166 yards and a touchdown over the past five weeks. The Raiders are slight favorites and play at home.

Among running backs, only Henry has more 25-point fantasy games than Jacobs this year. Expect both to lead the way in terms of popularity.

Pivots

Isiah Pacheco

The Chiefs will start off passing in Week 15, but Houston will be inviting them to run the ball by the second quarter. The Texans rank 22nd in EPA per rush allowed and have faced the second-lowest pass rate over expected this year. Their defense has allowed the most rush attempts, yards, and touchdowns.

D'Onta Foreman

The Panthers are favored by a field goal at home and face the No. 21 defense by EPA per rush allowed. In Sam Darnold's two starts, Carolina has posted a -15 percent pass rate over expected. Foreman is averaging 22.5 carries plus 5.5 red zone attempts per game in those contests.

Wide Receiver

Chalk

Amon-Ra St. Brown

The chalk receivers are the same this week as they were last week, and maybe even the week before that. St. Brown ranks third in targets (69) and fourth in PPR points (134) since he returned to a full-time role in Week 8. His weighted opportunity rating of .72 is eighth among receivers.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson played on 80 percent of the Jets' snaps for the first time in his career in Week 8. Among all receivers, he ranks sixth in receiving yards and 12th in receptions since then. He also topped 90 yards in two of the three Zach Wilson starts included in that stretch of games. Losing Mike White Hurts, but a $6,000 tag on DraftKings cushions the blow.

Pivots

Chris Moore

Moore led all receivers in Weighted Opportunity Rating (1.08) in Week 14. He earned 46 percent of the Texans' targets and 57 percent of the air yards with both Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks sidelined. Houston's top duo will be out again this week, setting Moore up for another game of elite usage.

Chris Olave

Since Andy Dalton took over in Week 4, Olave ranks 17th in air yards share and 11th in total air yards. He is also top-25 in target share. The only Saints player who will be popular this week will be Alvin Kamara. Using Olave, who is facing the No. 29 defense in dropback EPA allowed, as leverage off Kamara is a solid tournament strategy.

Tight End

Chalk

Greg Dulcich

The Broncos aren't a team we want to be attacking, but their tight end is functioning as a second receiver, putting him in play as a cash game option despite the shortcomings of his offense. Since returning in Week 6, Dulcich ranks fifth in air yards share and second in total air yards. His aDOT of 11.8 leads all tight ends.

Travis Kelce

Kelce leads the NFL in red zone targets (28) and is top-10 in end zone targets (10). The only reason not to play Kelce is his hefty price tag for a tight end, but he can easily contend with the best receivers in any given week.

Pivots

Cole Kmet

With Chase Claypool out, Kmet is the only Chicago pass-catcher worth playing alongside Fields. He has run a route on at least 90 percent of Fields' dropbacks in consecutive games. Kmet also leads the Bears in red zone looks.

Hunter Henry

The Raiders rank 31st in EPA per dropback allowed. Teams have exploited that all year, giving Vegas the ninth-highest pace rate over expected against. Missing Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker, expect the Patriots to get Henry more involved this week.