Breaking News:

Sentence commuted for death row inmate supported by Baker Mayfield, other athletes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DFS blueprint for Patriots-Falcons: Time to trust Mac Jones?

·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jeff Hicks, 4for4

Special to Yahoo Sports

Yahoo's single-game offering has a roster construction of one "Superstar" that scores at a 1.5 multiplier, while the remaining four FLEX roster spots accumulate points at the normal rate. This is half-point PPR scoring and the "Superstar" salary does not change from the Utility. All scoring and rules can be found here.

It is vital to remember that single-game slates are not simply a “max salary, play as many big names as possible, and submit” format, especially in larger tournament fields. We need to identify players who can be pieces in their offense’s success, whether in the lead or trailing, as well as the players who could be focal points in a neutral game script. The ability to then take those players and identify which will succeed in the single-game format will put us in a better position to succeed as daily fantasy players.

A once-intriguing matchup now looks like a typical Thursday night dump-off game as the New England Patriots travel to Atlanta to take on the flightless Falcons.

Vegas Total and Spread

New England is a 6.5-point road favorite with an over/under of 47 points. The Patriots have an implied team total of 26.75 points, while the Falcons have an implied team total of 20.25 points.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

Potential Game Flow Scenarios

The collection of players the Falcons have on offense looks like a collection of early 1990’s baseball cards: aesthetically pleasing but offers little in value. Matt Ryan ($26) is throwing the ball to Russell Gage ($12), Olamide Zaccheaus ($11), the resurrected career of Tajae Sharpe ($10), and Kyle Pitts ($17). The offense is missing a lot of firepower with Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst, and potentially Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle, $21) out for various reasons. That plus the Falcons having the worst offensive line matchup of Week 11 will make executing on offense a grind.

The running game is also in shambles with Mike Davis ($11) failing to recreate his success from 2020 and waiver wire addition Wayne Gallman ($12) taking away from his workload. The potential loss of Patterson in the backfield takes away the option to run or pass without giving away a play. Davis and Gallman do have pass-catching skills; Gallman caught two passes in garbage time Week 10, and Davis has reception totals of four, five, six (twice), and seven this season. It makes the most sense for both to reach their fantasy floors with passing work.

If either wants to show any running ability, the Patriots are 18th in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) to the position.

The Patriots have strung together four wins in a row with the help of an improved running game. Rhamondre Stevenson ($21) ran wild without Damien Harris ($21) in Week 10, but Harris is back from concussion protocol. The rich get richer in New England with two capable backs playing behind an offensive line with the best matchup of Week 11. In one game we have the best and worst matchups for offensive lines. Who said Thursday Night Football does not offer something to watch?

Foxborough, MA - October 17: New England Patriots Damien Harris celebrates his direct snap 4 yard touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter NFL action. The New England Patriots hosted the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on October 17, 2021. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Damien Harris should get plenty of work against the Falcons in his return from a concussion. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Mac Jones ($27) looks like a veteran quarterback more often than not. The rookie is also moving the ball downfield without a true lead wide receiver. Jakobi Meyers ($15), Nelson Agholor ($12), and Kendrick Bourne ($16) are WR1s on maybe one or two other teams in the NFL, but combine to offer the versatility Jones needs when throwing the ball. Jones has also done what the narrative says about rookie QBs: he is targeting the tight end position. Hunter Henry ($19) has touchdowns in six of eight games played and seven overall. Only Tyler Higbee and Noah Fant have more tight end red-zone targets than Henry’s 11. His role in the passing game may be the most important for New England, especially against Atlanta’s improving secondary. A.J. Terrell and Jaylinn Hawkins are among the highest-rated players at cornerback and safety according to Pro Football Focus.

Here’s a brief rundown of which players would likely benefit the most from various game flow scenarios.

[Play in Yahoo's $100K Single Game Baller for NE vs. ATL]

Close, low-scoring game

  • Damien Harris

  • Rhamondre Stevenson

  • Hunter Henry

  • Patriots defense

  • Cordarrelle Patterson (if active)

  • Mike Davis (if Patterson is inactive)

  • Falcons defense

Close, high-scoring game

  • Mac Jones

  • Damien Harris

  • Kendrick Bourne

  • Jakobi Meyers

  • Hunter Henry

  • Matt Ryan

  • Cordarrelle Patterson

  • Russell Gage

  • Olamide Zaccheaus

  • Kyle Pitts

Blowout for home team

  • Matt Ryan

  • Cordarrelle Patterson

  • Mike Davis

  • Russell Gage

  • Olamide Zaccheaus

  • Kyle Pitts

  • Falcons defense

  • Mac Jones

  • Brandon Bolden

  • Hunter Henry

Blowout for road team

  • Mac Jones

  • Damien Harris

  • Rhamondre Stevenson

  • Kendrick Bourne

  • Jakobi Meyers

  • Nelson Agholor

  • Hunter Henry

  • Patriots defense

  • Mike Davis

  • Kyle Pitts

Cheap/Unique Stacking Option

Traditional stacks such as QB/WR1 or WR2, QB/TE, and RB/DEF are stacks seen used in winning lineups. The obvious choice is not always the winning choice. Below is a cheap stack with at least one unique quality that could break the slate.

Damien Harris ($21) and Mike Davis ($11)

This grouping loses some uniqueness if Patterson is inactive. Davis has left a sour taste in a lot of fantasy players' mouths but will be a target in the passing game without No. 84 on the field. Even after Stevenson’s excellent Week 10, it is important to remember he was a healthy scratch multiple times when Harris was healthy. Harris would have to commit multiple turnovers to be concerned about Stevenson’s presence. In a Falcons blowout/leading scenario, Stevenson does have value since Harris is less likely to see the majority of targets out of the backfield.

Low-Salary Volatile Plays

Jonnu Smith ($10)

His shoulder injury and lack of targets are a concern but the Patriots did not sign him to be ornamental on offense. Smith has nine red-zone targets in nine games. Make sure Smith is active before rostering him.

Russell Gage ($12)

The Falcons’ top receiver is also a huge risk. He has two goose eggs in five games played. That said, in those other three games Gage has target totals of eight, six, and seven.

Lee Smith ($10)

One red-zone target. One touchdown. The Falcons utilize two-tight end sets and with Hayden Hurst out, Smith is in line for increased work. Parker Hesse played 35% of snaps in Week 10 while Smith did not play so make sure Smith is active. Hesse is not in the player pool for this contest.

Superstar Picks

Damien Harris ($21)

The Falcons run defense is capital "B" Bad. They allow an average of 112.3 rushing yards, 7.5 receptions, and 57.5 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. The Dallas Cowboys gave 41 total touches to their running backs in Week 10 in route to scoring 43 points.

Mac Jones ($27)

Jones is a "syrup over the pancakes" play since no one Patriots receiver sticks out as a Superstar option. If you decide to go Pats WR at the Superstar spot, it would be Kendrick Bourne. He is not one of my favorites at that spot.

Mike Davis ($11)

Kyle Pitts is going to be swarmed by the Patriots defense and will be the most popular Falcons Superstar pick for good reason — he is on 4for4's Week 11 Breakout Receiver model and an excellent player. Davis at Superstar makes sense in a Patriots onslaught if Cordarrelle Patterson misses this game.

Hunter Henry ($19)

Touchdown upside ranks very high in all scoring formats but matters more in half-point PPR than full-point. Henry’s red-zone usage is elite and while his touchdown hot streak is not sustainable, it is more likely to stay this week with how Henry is deployed.

SuperStar Punt Picks

Kendrick Bourne, Russell Gage, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Patriots defense.

This article originally appeared in its full form on 4for4.com

Jeff has played fantasy sports since 2001. He has covered fantasy and traditional sports at the pro, semi-pro, and amateur level for the better part of a decade. Born in Illinois and currently living where James Robinson made a name for himself in college, Jeff enjoys running (establish it), followed by doing absolutely nothing.

More from 4for4.com: Sneaky Starts: Week 11

Stay ahead with 4for4 Fantasy Football's accurate rankings, advanced tools and data-driven content.

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Fantasy Football: Week 11 matchup-based value picks

    Trying to save some DFS salary in Week 11? Looking for matchups to exploit? We've got you covered.

  • Fantasy Football Predictions: Cam Newton is back with a vengeance

    Cam Newton is back with his old team and gets to go against his former coach. Seems like a perfect spot for a bold prediction. Our analysts reveal their hottest takes for Week 11.

  • Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 11 news and sit-start advice

    Don't set your Week 11 lineup before watching “Fantasy Football Live” on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Let our experts be your guide as they cover the latest news and sit-start advice.

  • Week 11 Sleepers for fantasy football

    Liz Loza returns with her sleepers list for Week 11, including deeper picks and DFS value plays for the action ahead.

  • 4 Patriots who need to step up vs. the Falcons in Week 11

    We take a look at four Patriots players who need to step up against the Atlanta Falcons

  • NFL DFS Single Games: TNF Week 11

    Spencer Limbach runs through the best NFL DFS Plays and Bargains for the single-game slate of Thursday Night Football Week 11. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 2022 NFL mock draft: Big moves in latest 3-round projections

    See which prospects are flying up the board, and which ones are tumbling, in Luke Easterling's updated 3-round mock for the 2022 NFL draft

  • Lamar Jackson not practicing on Thursday due to illness

    An illness has kept quarterback Lamar Jackson out of his second consecutive practice. According to multiple reporters, Jackson was not on the field during the portion of the session open to media. Jackson was officially a non-participant for Wednesday’s practice, too. Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said earlier on [more]

  • Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • TNF betting preview: Patriots at Falcons

    Frank Schwab is your betting guide to Thursday Night Football this week as the New England Patriots travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Can Matt Ryan and company bounce back after a rough outing last week? Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit.

  • Stat Nerd Thursday: Big week coming for Antonio Gibson?

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to go over the news of the day, including Joe Flacco taking over as Jets QB and the upcoming return of Miles Sanders, before digging into some stats and discuss Antonio Gibson’s place in the WFT offense, Cam Newton’s potential for the rest of the season, and Daniel Jones getting back all of his weapons. The guys finish up the podcast with a fantasy and DFS preview of the Thursday night game between the Patriots and Falcons.

  • Betting: Will Patriots cover -7 vs. Falcons?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and Falcons.

  • NFL betting: Are the Bucs ready to light it up on Monday night?

    Here's how we are betting this week's prime-time totals.

  • Deatrich Wise out of Patriots practice with an illness

    Reporters at the open portion of Patriots practice on Tuesday noted that defensive end Deatrich Wise was the only player who wasn’t on the field. The team’s injury report brings word about the reason for his absence. Wise wasn’t at the walkthrough practice because of an illness. He has 32 tackles, two sacks, and a [more]

  • Has Patriots' collaborative, post-Caserio offseason approach led to 2021 success?

    New England's 2021 draft haul and free agency additions are paying big dividends as the season hits the home stretch. As Tom E. Curran writes, a more collaborative offseason approach has the Pats back in the hunt.

  • Who will step up if Cordarrelle Patterson can’t play Thursday?

    In the event Patterson can't play, do the Falcons have any other playmakers that can make a difference?

  • Marquise Brown out of Ravens practice

    Wide receiver Marquise Brown joined quarterback Lamar Jackson in missing Wednesday’s Ravens practice. Jackson sat out with an illness while Brown was sidelined by a thigh injury. Brown was listed limited in practice last Monday, but was listed as a full participant the rest of the week and played against the Dolphins. Right tackle Patrick [more]

  • Elijah Mitchell isn’t practicing, 49ers think he’ll play Sunday

    49ers running back Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger in Monday’s win over the Rams, but the team doesn’t expect to play without him against the Jaguars this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Mitchell, who had surgery to address the injury, will not take part in practice on Wednesday. He added that he [more]

  • NFL draft makeover: 3-6 Seahawks face big questions amid Russell Wilson's cloudy future

    Wilson's future in Seattle is uncertain, but there are other needs the team must address to return to its winning ways.

  • NFL betting: Week 11 survivor pool picks

    More than half of survivor pool entries are on the Titans in Week 11, which is just one of the reasons why you shouldn't pick them.